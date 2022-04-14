Nearly 100 new apartments soon to be available

Roanoke-based Cherney Development and Garland Properties have officially announced three major development projects in Martinsville and Henry County that will create nearly 100 new apartments for local residents.

The projects will transform three currently unused historic properties - the former John Redd Smith School in Collinsville, the former Fieldale High School in Fieldale and a vacant property in uptown Martinsville - providing new housing opportunities for the local area.

"We teamed up to do repurposing of these three properties," said Jim Cherney in an interview with the Bulletin on Monday. "John [Garland] is an engineer who specializes in historic preservations for housing and commercial spaces particularly in enterprise zones so that we can create opportunities without much

capital."

The Cherney/Garland duo has developed a successful reputation with projects from Hampton to Roanoke and now in Martinsville and Henry County.

"If reversion takes place there will be more need for workforce type housing and there will be a multiplying effect of people who make $20 to $22 an hour," said Cherney. "I believe in making money, making a difference and making friends. I like leaving a fresh fingerprint on Martinsville because housing is one of the needs to provide for an enormous potential of resurrection for the area."

Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki began referring to a housing study in October 2020 that he said indicates a growing need for newly constructed, mid-market housing to accommodate the area's industrial workforce and an inflow of commuters.

The projects by Cherney and Garland will create 91 leasable units ranging from studio to two-bedroom apartments and are intended to help address the demand.

"There are 10,000 commuters that travel to Martinsville and Henry County every day," said Cherney. "I want to see that money stay, and there are a lot of opportunities like the new casino being built in Danville. They project that casino will draw a million new cars a year within a 100-mile radius and there's going to be spillover.

"Martinsville is going to be the gateway to southwest Virginia and is being positioned to be an awesome bedroom community, with Danville for entertainment."

The former John Redd Smith School will be transformed into 39 one- and two-bedroom apartments, and the former Fieldale High School will become 27 one - and two-bedroom apartments, while the old Winn Dixie building at 62 Fayette Street in Martinsville will be converted into 25 studio and one-bedroom apartments, with another 11 units focused on small business and retail space.

The developers say they are focused on turning the buildings into apartments for working class residents, with average rent for the Collinsville apartments at $930 a month, $790 for Fieldale and $710 in Martinsville.

"There is a great sense of personal pride that both John and I receive, to be able to take what experience and talents we have, and bring them to the revitalization of not only a historic building, but contributing to the economy and contributing to the community," Cherney said.

Construction on the former Fieldale High School has already begun and is around 25% already complete. Construction in Collinsville is planned to begin this week, and construction is Martinsville is slated to begin this summer.

After an estimated total investment of $12.5 million, Cherney said, the Fieldale project should be ready to lease by the first of next year and John Redd will follow around June 2023.

"I don't need to explain to you that there are a lot of buildings in Martinsville in disrepair and being used for storage," said Cherney. "I'm trying to get Martinsville to invest in itself."

The old Winn Dixie building will require the most work, and its success could help determine plans for further investment and development in the future.

"We won't get to the Fayette Street project until July or August with preliminary designing, but we expect to have it ready to rent toward the close of next year," Cherney said.

Monday evening Cherney drove from Roanoke to Martinsville to attend a public meeting sponsored by Uptown Partnership to discuss plans for the revitalization of the uptown area of the City and near the end of the meeting he took a turn at the microphone.

"I ask what does Martinsville want to be," said Cherney. "There will be a casino in Danville and there is no terminal for Amazon between Roanoke and Bristol. This area can be a suburb of Greensboro, but it all starts with housing."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

