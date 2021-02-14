Nearly 5,000 in Henry County still without power as of midday

The ice storm that made natural beauty is the reason Sunday continued to be a blemish for residents of Henry County.

Even though the ice abated overnight and didn't worsen as had been feared, as of noon on Sunday Appalachian Power reported it was working to restore electricity to 4,611 customers, down about 20% from the total 24 hours earlier.

There also were 1,013 customers in Patrick County still waiting for their power to come back on.

Another 237 customers between Philpott and Oak Level in Henry County have been told that power would be restored by about 11 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021

Hundreds of smaller areas affecting homes and businesses remained without power and are still waiting for AEP workers to arrive to assess the damage.

Hazardous weather forecasts from the National Weather Service had abated by Sunday morning, and the forecast for the coming week appears to be uneventful.

But it was very eventful on Friday and Saturday.

About a quarter-inch of ice developed as cold rain fell and quickly became ice on trees, power lines, some roads and streets and other surfaces. That led to many fallen trees and branches that sometimes took with them power lines and even poles.