Nearly 5,000 in Henry County still without power as of midday

The ice storm that made natural beauty is the reason Sunday continued to be a blemish for residents of Henry County.
Even though the ice abated overnight and didn't worsen as had been feared, as of noon on Sunday Appalachian Power reported it was working to restore electricity to 4,611 customers, down about 20% from the total 24 hours earlier.
There also were 1,013 customers in Patrick County still waiting for their power to come back on.
Another 237 customers between Philpott and Oak Level in Henry County have been told that power would be restored by about 11 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021
Hundreds of smaller areas affecting homes and businesses remained without power and are still waiting for AEP workers to arrive to assess the damage.
Hazardous weather forecasts from the National Weather Service had abated by Sunday morning, and the forecast for the coming week appears to be uneventful.
But it was very eventful on Friday and Saturday.
About a quarter-inch of ice developed as cold rain fell and quickly became ice on trees, power lines, some roads and streets and other surfaces. That led to many fallen trees and branches that sometimes took with them power lines and even poles.
Although Martinsville has its own power service, that electricity is delivered by Appalachian Power, and the whole city went dark on Saturday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m. a primary AEP feedline went out at the Martinsville substation on Watt Street. City officials confirmed there were scattered, multiple outages including the feedline.
Once AEP completed its repairs, the Watt Street substation had to be energized, and once that was done, the remaining city substations were brought back on line one-by-one.
Power began coming back on in the city around 6:20 p.m., and by 8:15 p.m., once a utility pole off of Brookdale Road was replaced, all power within the city limits was restored.
The worst hit area in the region was Franklin County, all AEP’s 9,041 customers still without power almost 24 hours later.
Nearly 2,000 customers in the Ferrum and Callands areas of Franklin County remained without power even though the projected time to have power restored had already expired and had not been updated by AEP.
In a release distributed just before noon Sunday, AEP said it had
32,000 customers statewide still without power. That number had reached a peak of 42,000 on Saturday night, the release said.
AEP restores service to critical agencies – such as hospitals and fire departments – then to the largest blocks of customers.
AEP said the drier conditions were helping with repairs and workers are assessing damage and will be able to provide restoration estimates when the extent of damage is more clearly known.
For information on a specific outage check Appalachian Power’s Outage Map on AppalachianPower.com.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said it was working to help clear roadways blocked by fallen trees and debris and that the problem was worst along the I-85 corridor and in the Richmond area.
Bill Wyatt of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.