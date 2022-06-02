Negotiated budget preserves raise for teachers

The Virginia General Assembly approved its two-year budget on Wednesday and to the delight of local educators, included is a 5% raise for teachers and millions of dollars for renovations.

Martinsville Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley was among those who shared in the elation.

“This is an exciting time for educators,” Talley told the Bulletin. “The proposed budget by the General Assembly is a huge step towards giving educators and students the support they deserve.”

Not everyone is happy with the deal worked out by negotiators as it also includes $4 billion in tax cuts, but for teachers and state employees a 10% raise over two years was preserved, including a $1,000 bonus in the first year.

Teachers for Martinsville City Public Schools will be getting a full 10% raise in the first year because the school system already included a separate five percent raise in it already approved new budget.

The state budget also includes $1.25 billion for renovations to schools, and $400 million of that will go directly to local school districts.

“Our teachers and students deserve the best education and support possible and must see that we value them,” said Talley. “These funds will also help with capital improvements which are vital for our school buildings. Our community deserves the best facilities and education available.”

Some of the money has also been set aside for school resource officers to provide additional security where needed.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has called for eliminating the 2.5% grocery tax, but the agreement removes the 1.5% that is returned to the state and retains the 1% that goes to local governments.

The three-month suspension of the state’s 26 cents a gallon gasoline tax proposed by Youngkin was not approved.

Details of the agreement include a reduction in Virginia’s grocery tax.

Information of the early details that came from the negotiating table were shared with the Washington Post and the Richmond Times-Dispatch during a private briefing on Thursday and are expected to be publicly released by Sunday night, but Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Janet Howell (D-Fairfax) has already said the reports coming from both outlets are accurate.

Lawmakers who still must vote on the negotiated budgeted are expected to be briefed on the amendments on today and will meet in Richmond to vote on the matter sometime next week.

Once the vote occurs, Youngkin will then have one week to propose any amendments or veto any of its provisions.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

