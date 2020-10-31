Neighborhood children look after mother of woman who disappeared after visiting her in July

Meanwhile, Tuesday afternoon, while Hairston was cleaning out her car, her little daughter, who had been riding her scooter, went over to the neighbor’s house and started raking. (Many people would remember Daisy as young Anna in the Patriot Players’ “Frozen Jr.” last year, and Hairston had her acting debut this autumn with Natalie Hodge’s short film, “Stolen Crowns.”)

Daisy always had loved her neighbors, George and Lucy Price Jamison, her mother said.

Little Daisy looked for George Jamison every day, and that day a few years ago when the Hairston family opened the blinds and saw the ambulance next door, “she was standing in the window praying,” her mother said.

They ended up going to visit Jamison at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. “The look on his face was just priceless. She ran and jumped in that wheelchair. When he passed” in 2017, little Daisy started visiting more with his widow.

A few days ago, Daisy, said, “I saw Mrs. Jamison come out … and she had a broom. She just kind of swept off her porch and her little sidewalk.”

Daisy said that on Tuesday, when she saw Lucy Jamison sweeping and then considered that tremendous amount of leaves in her yard, “I just wanted to, you know, help her out.”