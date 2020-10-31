Neighborhood children look after mother of woman who disappeared after visiting her in July

When Daisy Hairston saw her neighbor, Lucy Price Jamison, sweeping her porch, the 8-year-old looked beyond the porch to the deep layer of leaves in the yard.
Daisy, who is enrolled in virtual schooling, decided she ought to rake those leaves next door. It was an awful lot of leaves, she said, but she figured that when her friends got off the school bus and saw her raking, they’d join right in.
“They always come play with me, and I know Khaya and me love Mrs. Jamison,” she said.
Thus the neighborhood children did the raking that Jamison’s daughter, Janeen Jamison Valentine, usually did – before Valentine disappeared on July 3.
“Janeen used to do everything” for her mother, Daisy’s mother, Brienna Hairston, said.
Valentine, 58, last was seen when she left her mother’s house on July 3. She never showed up for a cookout there the next day. Her disappearance has been under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
“My family is doing well and handling this situation as expected under the circumstances that she has been missing for four months,” wrote Janeen Valentine’s brother, Jerrold Price of Midlothian, by email. “I returned to work on Oct. 5th from furlough, therefore I have not been able to devote as much time to her case as in the past. My mother just turned 90 on Oct. 27th. She is strong and hopeful as ever that Jeneen will soon be located.”
The latest he had heard from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about the investigation was on Tuesday, he said, when [Captain] Wayne Davis called him to say there were “no new developments, but they are still actively investigating the disappearance of my sister.”
People in Henry County “have become impatient and raging out on Facebook that the Henry County Sheriff’s department has forgotten about Jeneen and requesting information from me regarding the investigation,” Price wrote. “I told them that the case is still being actively investigated and they should have done to locate Jeneen. Otherwise all we can all do now is pray and wait for some news. Many of her friends and family continue to pray for her safe return.”
On Wednesday morning, the Bulletin emailed the sheriff’s office asking for an update on the case. Wednesday afternoon, Davis wrote by email, “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is diligently investigation the disappearance of Ms. Valentine. Investigators are taking this case very serious and are currently following up on leads in the case.”
Shortly after, he sent a press release to area media outlets stating that the sheriff’s office continues to request the public’s help with information about Valentine’s possible whereabouts; call the department at 276-638-8751 or 911 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.
Meanwhile, Tuesday afternoon, while Hairston was cleaning out her car, her little daughter, who had been riding her scooter, went over to the neighbor’s house and started raking. (Many people would remember Daisy as young Anna in the Patriot Players’ “Frozen Jr.” last year, and Hairston had her acting debut this autumn with Natalie Hodge’s short film, “Stolen Crowns.”)
Daisy always had loved her neighbors, George and Lucy Price Jamison, her mother said.
Little Daisy looked for George Jamison every day, and that day a few years ago when the Hairston family opened the blinds and saw the ambulance next door, “she was standing in the window praying,” her mother said.
They ended up going to visit Jamison at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. “The look on his face was just priceless. She ran and jumped in that wheelchair. When he passed” in 2017, little Daisy started visiting more with his widow.
A few days ago, Daisy, said, “I saw Mrs. Jamison come out … and she had a broom. She just kind of swept off her porch and her little sidewalk.”
Daisy said that on Tuesday, when she saw Lucy Jamison sweeping and then considered that tremendous amount of leaves in her yard, “I just wanted to, you know, help her out.”
She was right about her friends joining her: As soon as Khaya and Ejhana Washington got off the school bus, they came right over to help, and soon were joined by their baby brother, Duvontae “DJ” Keen.
Between the kids, “I know it took about several hours,” from their starting time of 2:20 p.m. until it got dark, Hairston said.
They filled trash bags with leaves and dragged the leaves to the back yard, where they dumped them down the hill into the woods.
“I was like, ‘This is going to take forever,’” Daisy’s mother said, “but I let her. She was entertained.”
Daisy even rode on her hoverboard a bit while raking, her mother laughed.
Fortunately, a nephew of Mrs. Jamison came by with a tarp, which made taking the leaves out back much easier, she said.
By twilight, the yard was perfectly clear of leaves.
Meanwhile, the neighbors join in with the family’s concerns for the safe return of Valentine.
Price urged that anyone who may have any information that may help in the investigation, “regardless as to how trivial they may think the information is,” to contact the sheriff’s office.
“Please continue to lift Janeen up by being patient and praying for her safe return!” the brother wrote.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
