Neighborhood door hangers, Thursday meeting to cultivate Martinsville residents' involvement in reviving Uptown

Change is in the air for Uptown Martinsville – and Uptown Partnership will be canvassing neighborhoods Saturday to invite city residents to be part of it.

A community meeting will be staged later in the week with the same purpose of getting area residents involved.

“We want every voice to be heard,” UP Executive Director Kathy Deacon said.

The efforts are part of the consulting by Richmond-based firm Downtown Economics, which aims to create a vision and implementation plan for Uptown. Their work is funded by the Harvest Foundation.

Anyone interested in seeing a revival for Uptown is invited to join in the canvassing. People will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Big Chair parking lot for some training with the consultants. Then they will be divided into teams to go to different residential areas of the city to leave door hangers.

The door hangers will have information on a survey, the UP website and more. People who don’t use computers can fill out a paper copy of the survey, which they can leave at drop-off boxes placed throughout the city.

From 2-4 p.m. a thank-you party for volunteers, with pizza and sodas, will be at TAD Space.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}