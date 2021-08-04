Neighborhood door hangers, Thursday meeting to cultivate Martinsville residents' involvement in reviving Uptown

Change is in the air for Uptown Martinsville – and Uptown Partnership will be canvassing neighborhoods Saturday to invite city residents to be part of it.
A community meeting will be staged later in the week with the same purpose of getting area residents involved.
“We want every voice to be heard,” UP Executive Director Kathy Deacon said.
The efforts are part of the consulting by Richmond-based firm Downtown Economics, which aims to create a vision and implementation plan for Uptown. Their work is funded by the Harvest Foundation.
Anyone interested in seeing a revival for Uptown is invited to join in the canvassing. People will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Big Chair parking lot for some training with the consultants. Then they will be divided into teams to go to different residential areas of the city to leave door hangers.
The door hangers will have information on a survey, the UP website and more. People who don’t use computers can fill out a paper copy of the survey, which they can leave at drop-off boxes placed throughout the city.
From 2-4 p.m. a thank-you party for volunteers, with pizza and sodas, will be at TAD Space.
Thursday evening, from 5:30 to 7, UP will have a kickoff meeting to introduce the project to the community. The public is invited.
The group will merge information gathered from people who speak up to those recommendations made in previous studies and reports, a release from UP states.
“Many studies have provided a path forward for Uptown, and they will be used as a point of departure for this far-reaching visioning and implementation plan,” Deacon said in the release. “This will be a dynamic four-month process with a nationally-known firm at the helm.”
The Downtown Economics team includes Community Engagement and Charrette Associates of Richmond as well as the design firms of Form Coalition and ReThink Main Street, the release states. The team includes economic development professionals, community outreach specialists, architects, urban planners, branding professionals and cultural/arts experts.
Its head, Chuck D’Aprix, principal of Downtown Economics and senior partner at Community Engagement and Charrette Associates, will be living in Martinsville through October.
“We understand the importance of equity and inclusion in revitalization efforts," D’Aprix said in the release. "We want every voice to be heard and want to know what the entire community envisions for Uptown. We have worked around the country and we choose our projects carefully. Martinsville has all the pieces in place to enable successful revitalization efforts in its Uptown district. We want to leave behind a vision tethered to the community’s input as well as a realistic implementation plan.”
Community engagement and involvement are the cornerstone of the process, he said.
Natalie Hodge, UP president, said in the release that the “entire community needs to share their vision for the future of Uptown and lock arms with us as we build that vision together. That work begins with us being honest about past challenges and using those hardships and lessons to create a vibrant Uptown that we can all proudly enjoy.”
Hodge said that she is encouraged by the support that has been evident already.
