Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney M. Andrew Nester, 42, of the Reed Creek District, has filed to run for reelection this November.

Although no one has filed to run against Nester, he said, the number of people who could are much more limited than for other elected offices.

“When you file to run for commonwealth’s attorney, you have to check the box that says you are an active member in good standing of the the Virginia State Bar,” said Nester. “That pretty much limits the number of people that can run against me, right there.”

Nester was appointed as commonwealth’s attorney in July 2013, when Bob Bushnell resigned the position with 2 1/2 years remaining on his term to become a judge.

“I joined in 2005 as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, so I’ll have been with the office for 18 years this November,” said Nester. “There have been some massive changes in that time. The case load has increased, the type of cases are more violent and we have more sex offense cases than ever before.”

Nester said his office today is bound by laws that didn’t exist when he first started prosecuting cases.

“When I first started if you got caught twice with a suspended license you went to jail; in fact, the third time was mandatory,” Nester said. “There is no mandatory time now. Instead, there is a great effort to get people licensed.”

Nester said the threshold of theft becoming a misdemeanor to a felony has increased from $200 to $1,000 during his time, and the death penalty in Virginia no longer exists.

“I’ve had capital cases when death was on the table, but the general assembly removed the death penalty two years ago,” said Nester. “And marijuana has been decriminalized.”

But the amount of paperwork has increased, and the only time a jury hands down a sentence is when the defendant requests it.

“The judge sentences you now,” Nester said. “We’re seeing way more trials by jury than in the past. I don’t have a problem with that, but they didn’t provide any more resources for us to manage the increased workload.”

Although Nester said he enjoys being a prosecutor, he still has to think like a defense lawyer.

“In order to anticipate the possible defense, you have to be ready and keep you toolbox loaded,” said Nester. “So even if you don’t care to do that work, if you’re a prosecutor you have to, because a lot of what we do coincides with defense work.”

Nester said there are cases that remind him every day of the importance his job plays in the community.

“I remember this one case where there was human trafficking of women involved, and our community was being infused with drugs,” Nester said. “We were able to take that monster off the street along with the havoc he wreaked on the community.”

Nester said he remembered impaneling the same grand jury for five years, but the trial resulted in multiple life sentences for the person who committed the crimes.

“He’ll never get out of prison,” said Nester. “Me and the defense attorney joke that from the time we got involved until all the appeals were finished, between the two of us, four or five children were born.”

In his announcement seeking reelection on Friday, Nester said he would continue to be tough on crime and punish drug offenders.

“Since 2013, in conjunction with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police, my office has assisted in seizing nearly one million dollars in cash. In addition to cash, the assets seized include over 50 automobiles, multiple parcels of real estate, boats, tractors, utility trailers, multiple ATV’s, and numerous electronics, just to name a few. In addition to prison sentences and fines, I firmly believe this has a substantial deterrent effect to show those that sell or distribute drugs in our community that it is not a profitable venture and when we catch you, we will take the fruits of your enterprise,” Nester stated in a release. “The money and other revenue generated from the assets seized and forfeited are divided among my office and law enforcement agencies to assist in covering some of our operational costs. This is a direct savings to the taxpayers of our county.”

Nester said he enjoyed “an excellent working relationship with the law enforcement community,” and considers the call to public service “near and dear” to his heart.

Nester is a graduate of Bassett High School, Ferrum College and the Appalachian School of Law. He is a life member of the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department. He and his wife, Christy, have two sons, River and Tyde. Nester is also a member of the Rich Acres Christian Church where he serves as an elder.