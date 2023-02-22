The Fieldale Park is getting a facelift for connectivity with the addition of new steps, a bridge and path to the site.

This project, the Fieldale Connection Steps, is one of many of the Dan River Basin Association’s (DRBA) connectivity projects in DRBA’s MHC Rivers and Trails Master plan in partnership with Henry County Parks and Recreation.

These connectivity projects intend to help better connect communities with the outdoor resources that are available to them. The Fieldale project was funded by Virginia Outdoors Foundation’s Get Outdoors Fund (GO).

“This project is part of a larger theme of providing safe, alternative routes for pedestrian and trail users. There are no sidewalks that connect Fieldale to the park, so we decided that a set of steps and a crosswalk will help make the connection,” DRBA Program Manager Brian Williams said.

“The steps are being constructed to help provide a safe pedestrian route from the community of Fieldale to the park and the trails trail along the river,” Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams said.

“A path will lead from the bottom of the steps, across the small bridge and to the main park facilities when completed,” Williams added. “We would like to be able to install a handicap access in the future in addition to the steps.

The project, being constructed by JE Construction who has completed several other connectivity projects for DRBA’s master plan, is projected to be finished by late March.