New call center comes to Martinsville

Helpware, an international outsourcing company with U.S. operations in Kentucky, California and Colorado, will be opening a call center in Martinsville and employing between 80 and 100 people once at maximum capacity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lester Properties Commercial Leasing Manager Andrew Palmer said the company is moving into the cClocktower building at 300 Franklin St., Suite 228, this week.

“They will be a call center that will work with the Virginia Department of Housing to assist landlords and tenants on getting rent relief due to COVID-19,” said Palmer. “They plan to have 20 to 30 people working in the Clocktower, and the rest will work from home, and this office will be used for training as well.”

Helpware was founded in 2015, the company’s website shows, and has operations in Mexico, Germany, Ukraine and the Philippines.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.