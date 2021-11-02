 Skip to main content
New call center comes to Martinsville
New call center comes to Martinsville

Helpware

Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Deputy Director Sharon Shepherd (left), Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager Kimberly Keller, Lester Properties Commercial Leasing Manager Andrew Palmer and Martinsville Council Member Danny Turner are inside the Clocktower building on Franklin Street where Helpware will locate.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Helpware, an international outsourcing company with U.S. operations in Kentucky, California and Colorado, will be opening a call center in Martinsville and employing between 80 and 100 people once at maximum capacity.

Lester Properties Commercial Leasing Manager Andrew Palmer said the company is moving into the cClocktower building at 300 Franklin St., Suite 228, this week.

“They will be a call center that will work with the Virginia Department of Housing to assist landlords and tenants on getting rent relief due to COVID-19,” said Palmer. “They plan to have 20 to 30 people working in the Clocktower, and the rest will work from home, and this office will be used for training as well.”

Helpware was founded in 2015, the company’s website shows, and has operations in Mexico, Germany, Ukraine and the Philippines.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

