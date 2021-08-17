New cases continue to surge across the West Piedmont Health District

The surging number of cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District has now approaching the peak months of the entire pandemic.
There were 29 more cases reported on Tuesday morning in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville, but the 7-day average rose yet again, to 43, after more than 100 cases on the weekend.
Dozens of students now are being quarantined in Patrick County, and vaccination rates continue to lag the state with modest increases. Sovah Health announced that its number of patients had increased and that it would be limiting access to visitors.
All of this because of a startling trend of variant-created new cases across the nation that has begun to resonate in Virginia. With 2,444 more reported as of 5 p.m. Monday by the Virginia Department of Health, the 7-day average statewide climbed to 2,128, and the 7-day rate per 100,000 population is 25.
There have been 526 cases in the health district in the first 18 days of August. That’s more than any full month since February, when 1,070 cases were recorded, and more than May through June combined (497).
With 13 days yet to record, this is the sixth-biggest month for new cases since the pandemic first struck in March 2020.
Henry County was hit hardest on Tuesday, with 17 new cases and another hospitalization. Franklin County had eight new cases and a hospitalization. Martinsville and Patrick County each had two new cases.
The 7-day average in the district ticked to 43, and the 7-day average per 100K was about 26% higher than the state average, at 31.3.
Vaccinations slow
All localities in WPHD are listed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention as being in the high level of community transmission.
The positivity rate of tests in Henry County is now 23%, and the CDC considers 5% the threshold of community spread of the virus.
In Patrick County, which has a low vaccination rate, the positivity is 18.7% Martinsville, by comparison, is 10.78%.
Still only about 43.6% of the district’s residents have bothered to have a shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and only 38.7% were fully vaccinated with a second dose of those or one of Johnson & Johnson.
Medical officials now are suggesting a third booster shot 8 months after a full vaccination, but in the health district only about 212 shots a day have been administered in the past two weeks, even as the virus is spreading.
Across Virginia, about 14,626 doses are being distributed, and 62.4% of all residents have had at least one shot and 55.3% are fully vaccinated, VDH reports.
Hospital changes
Sovah Health has scaled back the hours of visitations for its Martinsville and Danville campuses amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Visitors only will be allowed to see certain patients from 1 to 6 p.m., the health system announced Tuesday morning. The measure was imposed to "decrease COVID-19 exposure for our staff and patients," a news release stated.
As of Monday, Sovah Health was treating 29 patients at both facilities — 13 in Martinsville and 16 in Danville — who had tested positive for COVID-19, hospital spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes said.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, said in Tuesday's release.
High-risk patients — including those being cared for in a behavioral health unit, patients in isolation, immunocompromised, under observation or test positive for COVID-19 — will not be allowed visitors. Exceptions may be made for those receiving end-of-life care or are "deemed clinically necessary."
Other patients are still limited to just one visitor during the afternoon hours. All visitors must be at least 18 years old and will be screened when entering the hospital. They also must provide their own mask and wear a visitor security pass sticker in the facility.
“We know how important loved ones are in the healing process for our patients," Larson said. "Therefore, we will continue to proceed with caution by providing limited visitation due to the rise in community spread.”dates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit SovahHealth.com.
Vaccine booster shot
VDH on Tuesday afternoon issued a statement that it is monitoring discussions at the federal level and the possible booster shots. VDH earlier approved third shots for persons who are immunocompromised.
"If booster vaccine doses are recommended for the general population, the rollout of those boosters will likely take place over several months, as the expected recommendation is that a booster dose should be given within a defined time frame after your second dose," Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in the statement. "VDH and local health departments now have experience in planning and carrying out the logistics of a large-scale vaccination effort, and rebooting that for booster doses will not be an issue. The infrastructure for administering the booster doses is already in place.”
The state will watch approvals by the Food and Drug Administration, the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and then work with providers to administer the vaccines to the general public.
Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.