New cases continue to surge across the West Piedmont Health District

The surging number of cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District has now approaching the peak months of the entire pandemic.

There were 29 more cases reported on Tuesday morning in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville, but the 7-day average rose yet again, to 43, after more than 100 cases on the weekend.

Dozens of students now are being quarantined in Patrick County, and vaccination rates continue to lag the state with modest increases. Sovah Health announced that its number of patients had increased and that it would be limiting access to visitors.

All of this because of a startling trend of variant-created new cases across the nation that has begun to resonate in Virginia. With 2,444 more reported as of 5 p.m. Monday by the Virginia Department of Health, the 7-day average statewide climbed to 2,128, and the 7-day rate per 100,000 population is 25.

There have been 526 cases in the health district in the first 18 days of August. That’s more than any full month since February, when 1,070 cases were recorded, and more than May through June combined (497).

With 13 days yet to record, this is the sixth-biggest month for new cases since the pandemic first struck in March 2020.