New coffee shop opens in Uptown Martinsville

It was a soft opening on Friday for The Ground Floor, a new coffee shop in Uptown Martinsville, but a steady flow of customers through the morning would indicate word had already spread of the plan.

Josh and Morgan Blancas are from Houston, Texas. Josh worked in oil and gas, and Morgan worked in education. But Josh said he always had wanted to open a coffee shop and that he wanted to do it where he felt he could have a positive impact on the community.

"For us, Martinsville was the perfect size and had the perfect mix of friends, family and opportunity to make a difference," the Blancas explained on the coffee shop's website. "Our hope is for The Ground Floor to be more than just a place for you to get coffee. Our hope is that you'll think of our shop as a gathering place - a place to connect with the people you love, a place to share stories, memories, and lots of belly laughs."

On Monday Josh Blancas announced on The Ground Floor Facebook page that he and his family left Texas in search of a dream.

"For the longest time, I've dreamed of opening up a coffee shop," Blancas said. "We are ready to start serving you, ready to start inviting you in, ready to get to know you."

The doors of The Ground Floor opened officially Saturday on the main floor of the historic Holt building at 1 E. Church Street.

