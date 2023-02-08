New College Foundation (NCF) has changed its mission and reorganized as the Martinsville-Henry County Academic Foundation (MHC Academic Foundation).

The shift was done to "provide expanded academic opportunities for students in the Martinsville-Henry County region," according to a Feb. 7 press release on prnewswire.com.

NCF was created in 2006 as a charitable organization to provide financial and administrative support to New College Institute (NCI).

NCF Executive Director Kevin DeKoninck, who lives in Tennessee, did not respond to the Bulletin's requests for comments Wednesday.

However, NCI Board Member Richard Hall did.

“The board of NCI is in consultation with the attorney general which represents the New College Institute and its interests, and we anticipate a swift response," Hall said.

In the press release, DeKoninck stated, "The New College Foundation and the New College Institute have always shared the same mission: to advance educational opportunities in Southwest Virginia.

"However, we felt that the region would be better served if we could expand NCF's mission to focus on attracting new opportunities to Martinsville and Henry County and collaborate on future efforts to expand academic access at NCI."

The new mission, according to the press release, is to "provide financial and other support for the dissemination of education in Martinsville and Henry County" and to "broaden its mission and execute the full unencumbered scope" while also continuing to support NCI.

"Our new name reflects our renewed commitment to academics and the community we serve. Our Board is comprised of lifelong members of the Martinsville-Henry County community, so we felt it was necessary to rededicate ourselves to the area we call home," DeKoninck stated in the release.

The press release states that DeKoninck will "assume a transitional leadership role for the newly reorganized MHC Academic Foundation" and NCF Board of Trustees Chair Simone Redd will "adapt her role to join the MHC Academic Foundation."

"The MHC Academic Foundation's mission does not supersede our support of NCI but rather adds to our ability to impact the community through more targeted and intentional financial support and relationship building with other academic initiatives in the area," Redd stated in the release.

"Reorganizing as the MHC Academic Foundation will allow us to better direct the use of funds towards our goals to encourage attendance at local institutions of higher education and to foster partnerships with high demand technical programs," DeKoninck stated in the release.

Questions the Bulletin sent DeKoninck by email at 2 p.m. Wednesday, which were not answered, were: what the new mission of the Martinsville-Henry County Academic Foundation is; what happened to the money that was specifically raised to fund New College Institute; what the Martinsville-Henry County Academic Foundation plans to do to broaden its reach; what percentage of the money will go towards NCI verses the newer plans for the foundation; which specific NCF donors were contacted to make this decision; if the foundation plans to hire new staff and what their positions and salaries will be; how much the foundation paid Gentry Locke, which prepared its press release, for legal services; and how much it cost the foundation to publish the press release on Cision PR Newswire.

DeKonick had not responded by Wednesday at 6 p.m.