Henry County Public Schools has rolled out a new communication tool between the schools and families of students.

ParentSquare is a school to home communication platform that is “passionate about better connecting schools with families to improve student outcomes and school success,” according to its website, parentsquare.com.

Families can use the website sign in or a phone application, though that is optional, but ParentSquare will replace the use of SchoolMessenger, Remind, Class Dojo and other applications previously used.

The platform will provide a simple way to connect and communicate through customized email, text and application notifications; easier facilitation of RSVP’ing for classroom and school activities or signing of permission slips; and allow documents to be received securely.

Another aspect of the app that contributed to its selection above other platforms is its ability to translate messages into other languages and better accommodate non-English speaking families.

At the August school board meeting on Thursday HCPS Board Vice Chair Ben Gravely said that after recently attending a Hispanic-Latino educational meeting at New College Institute the week before he came to realize that HCPS could do more to accommodate students with families that don’t speak English as a first language.

“Maybe our school division we have a little bit of work to do,” Gravely said. “I think that’s one population in our school community that we sometimes overlook and maybe not place as much emphasis as we should.”

One thing that resonated with him at that meeting was that a lack of communication between families can cause fear from those communities simply from a lack of not having enough information.

Gravely said he hopes this new platform provides an inroad into bridging that communication gap.

“When we were shopping for a new communication tool we selected ParentSquare because of the feature of being able to translate,” HCPS Director of Technology and Innovation Elizabeth Fulcher said. Upon creating an account, parents can choose which language they want to receive messages in and anything sent from schools will automatically be translated to that language.

The platform will also feature posts similar to a social media feed which will also be translated automatically. Though calls will not be translated automatically, new Superintendent Amy Blake-Lewis is fluent in Spanish and willing to make those calls along with additional bilingual staff.

The platform was launched by the HCPS central office so that all parents received the information at the same time, but any additional distribution of information will be handled by the individual schools, Fulcher said.

In talking with community before the start of the school year, HCPS Board Member Cherie Whitlow said that the response to ParentSquare has been well received.

“Seemed to be effortless on their part of being able to set that up,” Whitlow added.

“Whatever we can do to make sure that we are reaching out to that community,” Gravely said.