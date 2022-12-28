New council meets next week, campaign finance reports are in

Martinsville City Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. to determine who will serve as mayor and vice-mayor in the coming year and when meetings will be held.

Kathy Lawson currently serves as mayor and Jennifer Bowles, who failed in her bid to win re-election, serves as vice mayor. Meetings are currently held twice a month: on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m., with a closed session held just prior to each regular meeting.

If Council adopts the same meeting schedule, the first regular meeting of City Council in the new year would occur on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

Last month, Martinsville voters chose between two incumbents and two newcomers for two out of five seats available in this year's regular election. At the end of the day, the two incumbents had been unseated by the newcomers.

Aaron Rawls received the most votes with 1,901, followed by LC Jones with 1,896. Bowles received 1,808, and Council Member Danny Turner earned 1,213 votes.

All four candidates filed a post-election finance report with the Virginia Department of Elections due Dec. 8 for activity ending Dec. 1.

Bowles received the most contributions for this year's council race with $6,250 in cash contributions and $1,500 in-kind cash contributions for a total of $7,750 for 2022 through Dec. 1.

Donations to Bowles' campaign over $100 were reported to have been received from Debra Graves, $3,200; Yo Daddy's Properties LLC, $2,500; and Albert J. Pettie, $500.

Bowles reported receiving one contribution of $100 or less for $50. A contributor who donates $100 or less does not have to be identified by the candidate.

The in-kind contribution of $1,500 was reported to have been with Social Butterfly Branding + Design for advertising.

Cash expenditures reported by Bowles were Sanwell Printing for advertising, $4,310; VistaPrint for advertising, $486; Blue Ridge Bank for fees of no activity in the bank account since 2018, $249; and the Virginia Department of Elections for a list, $33.

Bowles reported $1,420 cash on hand as of Dec. 1.

Second on the list in the amount of contributions received was Council Member Elect Aaron Rawls with $2,850 in cash contributions and $500 in-kind cash contributions for a total of $3,350 for 2022 through Dec. 1.

Donations to Rawls' campaign over $100 were reported to have been received from Rawls, $2,850.

Rawls reported receiving no contributions of $100 or less.

The in-kind contribution of $500 was reported to have been with Mary Scott Martin for television advertising.

Cash expenditures reported by Rawls were Service Printing for signs and banner materials, $1,055; What's Your Sign for campaign signs, $895; What's Your Sign for signs and materials, $525; New College Institute for a meeting space reservation, $100; and Angela Poole for graphic design work for $75.

Rawls reported $198 cash on hand as of Dec. 1.

Third on the list was Council Member Danny Turner.

Turner reported having received $2,600 in cash contributions and no in-kind cash contributions for a total of $2,600 for 2022 through Dec. 1.

Donations to Turner's campaign over $100 were reported to have been received from Daniel T. Turner, $1,500; and George W. Lester II, $250.

Turner reported receiving nine contributions of $100 or less for a total of $850.

Cash expenditures reported by Turner were Signs on the Cheap for political signs, $866; BTW21 for television advertising, $800; Quality Printing for large signs, $579; Daniel Turner for Election Day expenses including feeding poll workers and supplies to hand out, $100; Daniel Turner for miscellaneous, $100; and Sanwell Printing for handbills, $47.

Turner reported $107 cash on hand as of Dec. 1.

Finally, LC Jones, who finished second on the voters list and will be serving his first term on Council, spent the least amount of money on this year's campaign.

Jones received $2,023 in cash contributions and no in-kind cash contributions for a total of $2,023 for 2022 through Dec. 1.

Donations to Jones' campaign over $100 were reported to have been received from LC Jones, $1,024; Ashby R. Pritchett, $500; and Kerry Smith, $500.

Jones received no contributions of $100 or less and no in-kind contributions.

Cash expenditures reported by Jones were Ridgeway Signs and Trophies Inc. for campaign signs, $824; BTW21 for television advertising, $350; Prime Amazon for campaign pens and stickers, $253; VistaPrint for campaign door hangers, $218; The Martinsville Bulletin Inc. for advertising, $150; Lowes Home Center for campaign sign items, $81; Chick-fil-A for expenses related to a campaign event, $79; and VistaPrint for campaign business cards, $60.

Jones reported $8 cash on hand as of Dec. 1.

A final election campaign finance report will be due Jan. 17 for all candidates related to any contributions and expenditures for the month of December.