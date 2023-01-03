New council seated

LC Jones is Martinsville's new mayor and Aaron Rawls will serve as the new vice mayor.

Martinsville Interim Circuit Court Clerk Jeanie Nunn swore in new City Council members Jones and Rawls and on nominations from Council Member Tammy Pearson, the two were elected unanimously among the council members who were present -- Chad Martin was not there -- to serve as mayor and vice mayor for 2023.

A crowd gathered, filling almost all of the seats in Council Chambers Tuesday morning for the City Council's annual organizational meeting as Nunn called on Rev. Matthew Brown, pastor of the St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, to give the invocation.

Nunn then issued the obligatory Oath of Office to Jones and Rawls individually before calling for nominations for mayor and vice mayor.

Pearson nominated Jones for mayor and Rawls for vice mayor, and Council Member Kathy Lawson seconded both nominations and moved that nominations be closed.

Nunn administered the Oath of Office to Jones and with heavy applause from the audience, Jones took his seat in the center of the table and presided over the remainder of the meeting.

"I thank God, my mother, family, coworkers and students," said Jones. "I am humbled."

Rawls said he was excited and said if anyone in the community wanted a "part to play" in helping the new council succeed to let him know.

"This is a new beginning," said Lawson. "I look forward to working with the new mayor and vice mayor and congratulations to both of you."

Pearson said she was excited for what the new year might bring and although "change can be difficult, it can also be positive."

City Manager Leon Towarnicki reminded everyone that "we are all on the same team," and then asked to meet with Jones and Rawls after the organizational meeting in order to set up a regular schedule to meet with them, as he had previously with Lawson and Bowles.

Council Member Chad Martin arrived after the meeting had adjourned.

Certified election results from the Virginia Department of Elections show that Jones received 1,905 votes - 27.94%, while Rawls received 1,869 votes - 27.41%. Bowles received 1,814 votes - 26.61% and Danny Turner received 1,213 - 17.79%. There were 17 write-in votes in November's election.

Council agreed to keep the same meeting days and times on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.