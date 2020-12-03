New COVID-19 cases hit Magna Vista HS and Patrick Henry Elementary

There were no students in the building because Martinsville schools have been offering all classes remotely since the school year started.

The school reported another positive staff case on Nov. 18, but it was not tied to the outbreak, according to Byrd.

Differing data

So why were these five cases in the city schools listed as an official COVID-19 “outbreak” on VDH’s K-12 school dashboard, but not the six cases at Magna Vista? Or, for that matter, Martinsville Middle School, which reported eight positive cases during the final week of October?

First, Patrick Henry Elementary School’s inclusion on the outbreak list at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/outbreaks-in-school-settings shows that health officials were able to tie the five cases to transmission at the school. To qualify as a “school-associated outbreak,” the VDH webpage states, there must be two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases where the virus spread on school grounds or at a school-sponsored event.

That means if staff or students at a particular school test positive for COVID-19, but contact tracing reveals they were exposed to the virus elsewhere in the community, the school will not appear on the VDH list.