New COVID-19 cases hit Magna Vista HS and Patrick Henry Elementary

Three Magna Vista High School staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, administrators reported, bringing the school’s total to six cases since Nov. 10.
Henry County Public Schools has begun posting a weekly tally of the district’s COVID-19 cases to an online dashboard at www.henry.k12.va.us/domain/2635. The webpage lists the number of new cases among staff and students each week, as well as total cases by school or department and the total number of people who have had to quarantine since Oct. 12.
School officials started the dashboard about a month ago “to ensure transparency with all members of our school community,” Henry County Public Schools spokesperson Monica Hatchett said.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health’s statewide K-12 school outbreak dashboard shows an “outbreak in progress” at Patrick Henry Elementary School, after five confirmed cases were reported among staff in the first half of November.
And Patrick County Superintendent Dean Gilbert sent an email Thursday evening to alert families that two probable positive cases of COVID-19 had been found at Blue Ridge Elementary School and a positive case had been encountered at Patrick County High School. He said the staff and students affected have been contacted individually.
Magna Vista High School Principal Charles Byrd notified staff of the school’s latest case Thursday morning, involving an employee who was last in the school building on Monday. This follows a case reported Monday, involving a staff person who was last in the building on Nov. 24, and another reported Wednesday, involving a staff person who had not been in the building since Nov. 19.
“The staff member sought a test soon after the possible exposure, and we are hopeful this will mitigate any additional issues,” Byrd wrote in Wednesday’s notice.
Two other Magna Vista employees tested positive before Thanksgiving: One case, reported Nov. 19, involved a person who had been in the school building Nov. 17. The second was reported Nov. 22 and involved a person last in the building on Nov. 19.
Health officials have not been able to determine whether employees contracted the virus elsewhere in the community or whether it spread within the school building. Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, epidemiologist for the West Piedmont Health District, said officials “don’t have enough information at this time to confirm this.”
Magna Vista also reported on Nov. 10 that a community member who had visited the school on Nov. 5 tested positive for COVID-19, Hatchett said.
“In each case, deep cleaning and sanitization occurred in accordance with CDC and VDH guidelines. In the event that other school community members had been exposed to the positive cases, those persons received a direct phone call notice from contact tracing to quarantine,” Hatchett said.
“Because students are not in the building, there was not a need to close classrooms or portions of the school as a result of these cases.”
While teachers and staff have been working on site at their school buildings since the school year started, all Henry County students have been learning virtually since Nov. 9. The exception is when certain students must take in-person tests to meet state graduation requirements.
WISE testing, which covers financial literacy, was offered on campus at Magna Vista on Nov. 17 and virtually at other times, Hatchett said. The school has also scheduled in-person Standards of Learning tests on Dec. 8, 10, 15 and 17.
Elementary school outbreak
Patrick Henry Elementary School reported two staff cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 3, two more on Nov. 6, and one on Nov. 15, according to Martinsville City Public Schools spokesperson Sarah Byrd. A total of 12 people were quarantined because of testing positive or exposure to someone who had tested positive.
“Teachers and staff worked from home on Friday, November 6, and Monday, November 9, to give maintenance staff space and time to clean the building,” Byrd said.
“Each time a notification letter was sent, staff was reminded to follow the protocols in the Martinsville City Public Schools Health Plan. These include wearing masks, distancing in common areas, completing a symptom check and temperature screening before work each day.”
There were no students in the building because Martinsville schools have been offering all classes remotely since the school year started.
The school reported another positive staff case on Nov. 18, but it was not tied to the outbreak, according to Byrd.
Differing data
So why were these five cases in the city schools listed as an official COVID-19 “outbreak” on VDH’s K-12 school dashboard, but not the six cases at Magna Vista? Or, for that matter, Martinsville Middle School, which reported eight positive cases during the final week of October?
First, Patrick Henry Elementary School’s inclusion on the outbreak list at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/outbreaks-in-school-settings shows that health officials were able to tie the five cases to transmission at the school. To qualify as a “school-associated outbreak,” the VDH webpage states, there must be two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases where the virus spread on school grounds or at a school-sponsored event.
That means if staff or students at a particular school test positive for COVID-19, but contact tracing reveals they were exposed to the virus elsewhere in the community, the school will not appear on the VDH list.
But why is Patrick Henry Elementary’s outbreak still classified as “in progress,” when no cases have been reported since the middle of November? The VDH dashboard assigns this label to schools until 28 days, or two COVID-19 incubation periods, have passed without any new cases, according to the website.
Also, VDH follows the CDC’s definition of a “confirmed” case, which only counts results obtained from the PCR test. PCR is “the gold standard” for COVID-19 testing, according to the VDH website, but it requires lab assessment and can take several days to get results.
In contrast, the rapid antigen test can show results in as little as 15 minutes, but it is less accurate. Because of that, VDH considers positive antigen tests to be “probable” cases of COVID-19 instead of “confirmed.”
That explains why Martinsville Middle School’s outbreak is not listed on the statewide dashboard, even though, Ortiz-Garcia said, “Some of the cases resulted from transmission at the school site.”
The VDH’s COVID-19 data request team in Richmond reviewed the situation and found the middle school cases were tested using antigen tests, “therefore the cases are not considered a part of a confirmed outbreak,” a team member wrote in an email forwarded by local VDH Population Health Manager Nancy Bell.
