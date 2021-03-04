New COVID-19 cases in West Piedmont Health District are dropping: 'Yippee we're doing something right'

"We take what we get," she said. "We plan to offer, as supplies increase, places [for vaccinations] that have regular hours."

The WPHD is still operating under the Virginia Department of Health's procedure of requiring individuals to register with the health department and wait to be contacted about getting a shot, but as the vaccine becomes more plentiful it's expected that people will be able to walk in and get vaccinated at approved providers similar to the way one may obtain a regular flu vaccine.

"We're also prepared as a coalition with [Henry County Public Safety Director] Matt Tatum and Sovah so we can do mass vaccination events," Bell said. "We have everything in place but the vaccine, so we have this coming."

Bell encouraged everyone who is registered to answer their phones when they receive a call from an unknown caller.

"There are lots of spam callers, but we need to bite the bullet and answer our phones," she said. "And check your email several times a day, because if it's not answered, then it [the appointment for a shot] goes away to someone else."