New COVID-19 cases in West Piedmont Health District are dropping: 'Yippee we're doing something right'

Despite a few logistical snafus along the way, the West Piedmont Health District officials are claiming to be winning the war against the COVID-19 virus.
"The Martinsville dashboard has been updated, and 11,873 [doses distributed] in Martinsville and Henry County have been vaccinated as of today," WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell said during a Zoom meeting of community leaders on Thursday. "This weekend we will be in the 12,000 to 12,500 range."
Those figures represent about 14% of the combined city-county population (8,883) who have received at least one shot and 4.7% (2,990) who are fully vaccinated (with two shots).
Bell also said the number of cases related to the virus had dropped from 340 a week in early January to 66 this week.
"Yippee, we're doing something right," Bell said. "We all just have to be diligent a little bit longer."
There were 20 new cases -- with no new deaths for the first time since Feb. 19 -- reported Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day rolling average dropped back to 20, its lowest level since Oct. 7. There also were no new hospitalizations reported Thursday.
Bell said that, although other health districts have begun receiving the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the WPHD is still using the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
"We take what we get," she said. "We plan to offer, as supplies increase, places [for vaccinations] that have regular hours."
The WPHD is still operating under the Virginia Department of Health's procedure of requiring individuals to register with the health department and wait to be contacted about getting a shot, but as the vaccine becomes more plentiful it's expected that people will be able to walk in and get vaccinated at approved providers similar to the way one may obtain a regular flu vaccine.
"We're also prepared as a coalition with [Henry County Public Safety Director] Matt Tatum and Sovah so we can do mass vaccination events," Bell said. "We have everything in place but the vaccine, so we have this coming."
Bell encouraged everyone who is registered to answer their phones when they receive a call from an unknown caller.
"There are lots of spam callers, but we need to bite the bullet and answer our phones," she said. "And check your email several times a day, because if it's not answered, then it [the appointment for a shot] goes away to someone else."
Tory Shepherd, the interim chief executive officer at Sovah Health in Martinsville, said more than 17,500 doses of the vaccine had been administered over both campuses in Martinsville and Danville, with 5,140 coming from the Martinsville hospital.
"We have a steady supply of vaccine," Shepherd said. "The numbers are well on pace for us."
Sovah Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said people are asking which one of the three approved vaccines is the best, and her answer was that they have all been determined to be effective and safe.
"Just get one," Gunn-Nolan said. "There is still COVID out there, and people are dying."
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said masks and hand sanitizer had become part of the new normal, but as the pandemic subsides the city would begin loosening the restrictions on special events.
"We haven't thrown the door completely open, but we are looking at them much differently," he said. "We will review applications on a case-by-case basis."
Towarnicki said the deciding factor always will be whether or not event coordinators can assure the planned activity can be conducted according to the required protocols in place at the time of the event.
Tatum said Henry County is also trying to stimulate participation in outdoor events as everything eases back to normal.
"The county has suspended all registration fees to make recreation sports available to all our youth," Tatum said.
Both Towarnicki and Tatum also encouraged everyone to remain vigilant and not subscribe to the attitude of other areas, such as Texas.
"Texas and other states are saying, 'Heck with it,' and people in the community here are feeling the same way," Towarnicki said. "They are just ready to break loose and get out and get back to life, but we need to push the message that we're not out of the woods yet."
Said Tatum: "Our county administrator has a new 'WWW' - wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask."
