New Covid cases are now in steep decline

As the Virginia Department of Health predicted last week, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide, as well as regionally, is in decline as the omicron variant plays itself out.

With overall indicators trending downward, health officials say, masking will become less of an issue in the weeks and months to come, and the personal health and safety will become more incumbent on each individual.

"We're seeing the numbers drop as expected, hospitalizations are dropping and the overall cases in Virginia are down," said Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell, assigned to the New River Valley Public Health Task Force, during a virtual Virginia Department of Health briefing on Monday. "More options with vaccinations are coming, and therapeutics are continuing to evolve."

Bissell said there is currently no variant on the horizon that has been identified as "significant."

Although the VDH COVID-19 dashboard showed 13 new deaths in the district over the weekend, 10 were in Franklin County and attributed to a lag in the accounting and a correction in the assignment of where those deaths actually occurred. There were also three new deaths reported in the same period in Henry County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to Covid with 224, followed by Franklin County with 155, Martinsville at 103 and Patrick County with 78.

Henry County has had 499 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 319, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 141.

In total, Henry County has had 10,525 cases of Covid, followed by Franklin County with 10,139, Patrick County with 3,299 and Martinsville with 2,983.

"We generally know those who have the worst outcomes are those that are older, have significant morbidity factors and are unvaccinated," Bissell said.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide has dropped from 77 to 64. In the West Piedmont District, Patrick County decreased from 107 to 98, Franklin County is at 88, down from 100, Henry County is down from 112 to 69, and Martinsville boasts the lowest average in the district at 64, down from 76.

As is typical across the state, localities with the lowest number of cases have the highest vaccination rates and Martinsville not only has the lowest average of new cases, but the highest percentage of those who are fully vaccinated.

In the state, 70% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 57%, Henry County is at 49%, Franklin County is 48% and Patrick County is at 41%.

"A lot of areas have begun relaxing masking restrictions and a lot of schools have made masking optional, and they haven't shown a significant exponential spread in schools," said Bissell. "We're in a different place now. We have immunity from prior cases, wonderful vaccines, therapeutics and areas that have very high mask compliance have numbers that are no different from other areas."

The entire state is classified at a high level of transmission of the virus, meaning that the percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned a positive is greater than 10. Statewide, that number is 21%. Martinsville has shown a recent spike in positive tests, reflected in its 50% rate, while Franklin County is 33% and Henry and Patrick counties are at 26%.

Of the 6,857 outbreaks statewide, 69 have occurred in the West Piedmont Health District.

The district has had 27,012 total cases, 1,149 hospitalizations and 564 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,588,958 cases, 47,232 hospitalizations and 17,227 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 76 million COVID-19 cases and 905,544 deaths. Worldwide there have been 397 million cases and 5.7 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Said Bissell: "Masking has become such a polarizing issue and it's a shame. We need to empower people to live their lives within their own risk tolerance."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

