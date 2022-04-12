New COVID subvariant XE may be more contagious that BA.2

The latest in the cast of characters of COVID variants is the subvariant XE.

The West Piedmont Health District (WPHD) of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) addressed the XE variant in its latest West Piedmont perspectives newsletter: Like the BA.2 subvariant that is widespread in the U.S., a new subvariant that could potentially be more contagious, XE has caught the attention of scientists across the world.

The World Health Organization estimates that XE may be up to 10% more transmissible than BA.2, but with only three cases of XE reported in the U.S., it is too soon to tell if it will “become the next prolific omicron subvariant that will become another household name.” said the newsletter.

WPHD quoted from the Los Angeles Times (April 7.), “But if XE becomes more prominent in this country, it does add a little bit of fire for people to get boosted overall. And it adds a little fire maybe for the oldest people in our population to maybe get their second booster . . .”

Nancy Bell, population health manager for WPHD, said “we want the public to know that we shouldn’t let our guard down on COVID even though we are doing better.” She added that though the Martinsville area is seeing less cases and deaths due to COVID, it is still important to “practice common sense precautions.”

She also said that the community should get their vaccinations and also the booster shots available to them at no cost. There is a second booster now available to individuals over the age of 50 that is also available at no cost.

“It is wonderful not to see the numbers of deaths we were seeing” in the beginning of the pandemic, said Bell. But, because of the mutations, it is important to keep up to date on vaccinations and boosters.

According to an April study featured in science news, the WPHD states COVID 19 in men could cause fertility issues in men, even if they only experience mild or moderate illness.

Recently, Medicare started paying for at-home coronavirus tests. It now covers up to eight rapid tests a month for the 59 million people who have Medicare insurance for care outside hospitals.This will be “the first time the federal insurance system for older and disabled Americans has picked up the bill for any type of over-the-counter medical test,” said the West Piedmont Newsletter.

This was put in motion because of complaints from Medicare customers that were still paying for rapid tests when other insurance agencies had been required to pay the cost because of requirements from the Biden administration.

The Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) federal health regulators announced that GlaxoSmithKline’s IV drug for COVID-19, sotrovimab, is ineffective and should no longer be used against the omicron subvariant that makes up most U.S. cases.

Over the 13 week period ending April 8, Martinsville has seen 666 cases and 13 deaths, Henry County has seen 3,190 cases and 42 deaths, Patrick County has seen 872 cases and 16 deaths and Franklin County has seen 2,658 cases and 46 deaths due to COVID according to the Virginia Department of Health’s WPHD newsletter.

