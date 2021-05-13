New death from COVID-19 in health district as hospitalizations spike

There was a new death from COVID-19 and more new hospitalizations than new cases of the disease reported Thursday morning in the West Piedmont Health District.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded the death of a Franklin County resident by 5 p.m. Wednesday, but the death occurred weeks ago. VDH awaits death certificates and other documentation before adding to its database.
That's the 77th resident of Franklin County to die of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and the 318th in the district. This also is the fourth death in May, and three of them have been Franklin County residents.
The county now is second to Henry County for deaths in the district.
We don’t know much about victims of COVID-19, except that VDH tracks all data by residence. We also can derive some basic information from adjustments in the database.
We know this one to be a white woman in her 70s. The 318 victims have been mostly at least 70 (239) and overwhelmingly white (about 75%) but typically more male (171-146, with one unknown).
The more stunning information reported Thursday was that there were eight new hospitalizations and seven new cases of COVID-19.
The eight hospitalizations are the second-highest single-day total since September -- there were nine on April 23 and Dec. 29 -- and the third-highest since the pandemic began.
Henry County reported five of those hospitalizations -- its third-largest single-day report -- and Martinsville had two. Franklin County had the other.
The 7-day average for hospitalizations is back at three and on a steady upward trend since May 1.
The new cases in the district dropped the 7-day averages to 13 and to 9.4 per 100,000 population. Saturday's huge spike of 44 has kept those numbers higher than the trend line actually would appear.
Henry County had three of them, and Martinsville had two. Patrick and Franklin counties had one each.
Since the pandemic began, the health district has seen 11,570 cases, 797 hospitalizations and 318 deaths. They break down like this:
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,579 cases, 355 hospitalizations, 122 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,598, 158, 76.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,354, 104, 43.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,039, 180, 77.
Statewide VDH has reported 668,726 cases, 10,961 deaths — up by 27 from Wednesday — and 29,038 hospitalizations.