New death in Henry County marks 400th in the district due to COVID-19

One new death due to COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District (WPHD) was reported Tuesday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded that death in Henry County.

The WPHD comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

The death marks the 400th person in the district to have died of the novel coronavirus. Franklin County also reached a new milestone, as new cases push its total to 6,000.

New cases remain half of what they were in mid-September, but models produced by the University of Virginia show the virus persisting in the state through at least May of next year.

The transmission level in Virginia remains at “high” by the Centers for Disease Control, and for that reason it is recommended that people wear masks indoors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to COVID-19 with 154, followed by Franklin County with 102, Martinsville at 89 and Patrick County with 55.

Henry County has had 433 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 247, Martinsville at 184 and Patrick County with 131.