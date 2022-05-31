New event center and campground approved for Henry County

A new event venue and campground facility have been approved for Henry County.

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals held two public hearings on Wednesday last week before unanimously approving two special use permits for an event venue on Collins Road in Axton and a campground with amenities on Frith Drive in Ridgeway.

"This is about 500 acres. It's as isolated as can be and a perfect location for these type of events," said Henry County Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark. "This is recommended for approval."

Kirk Cotter told the Board he has been holding small events such as weddings for friends for "a year or two," and had reached the point that he was ready to open Slainte Ranch to the public for hosted venues like weddings and other entertainment events.

"I get along well with my neighbors," said Cotter.

Clark advised Cotter that he was not to allow parking on the road that would impede traffic, but considering the abundance of land available at 1215 Collins Road in the Iriswood District, he couldn't imagine that ever being a problem.

The special use permit was approved unanimously.

Camping in Ridgeway

Sarah Evans and Danyse Pirrung received approval from the Board to establish a campground facility that will accommodate up to 10 sites per acre on approximately five acres of land located at 87 Frith Drive in Ridgeway.

"We've been over this case thoroughly for a month and a half," said Clark. "I've walked over the property and it's a good location for this; it's isolated, well below the road and it's treed."

The elevation descends slightly at the primary camping area, making it hardly visible until you are on the site.

"There is no impact on adjoining property with three sides that are isolated and the fourth is by the river," said Clark. "The did a really good job of covering the items that we are concerned about when it comes to appropriate land uses."

Clark said although the permit technically makes the property eligible for as many as 50 recreational vehicles, only about 2.5 acres of the land was usable, "so there are really 18 usable sites and some tent sites."

"We plan to have 17 or 18 campsites so that we can keep it more intimate," said Evans. "We have title insurance and there will be 24/7 groundskeepers."

Evans and Pirrung rent primarily through the Airbnb platform.

"They have their own terms on safety," said Evans. "We have general liability and we will put a barricade on the bridge."

The bridge in question is a platform used to access equipment by the Public Service Authority (PSA) and is not intended for public use. The barricade will include key access for the PSA and emergency personnel only.

"We will accommodate 17 total campers with full hookups, we have an event center and a mobile trailer for events," said Evans. "The event trailer will have an entertainment center to watch television and eat food."

Dry camping will be provided for tent sites, meaning those locations will not provide any electrical or water hookups, but bath houses will be made available for showers.

Clark conditioned approval on Evans and Pirrung meeting state code for a campground, barricading the PSA bridge, placing no trespassing signs at the structure and blocking access with a fence where appropriate.

The Board approved the request unanimously.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

