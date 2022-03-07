New Exhibits at Piedmont Arts: A closer look at Appalachia and the mystery of moths

Piedmont Arts has planned an opening reception of the museum’s new exhibits for March 25 that includes a project by Roger May consisting of 64 photographs made by 45 photographers.

The reception is free, will be open to the public from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the museum and will be complete with complimentary wine and light refreshments, a release said.

The “Looking at Appalachia” exhibit was created to make up for the many misconceptions about the Appalachian people that widely took root in the minds of Americans in the early 20th century, the release stated.

In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson declared a war on poverty in the United States and nowhere was this war more photographed than Appalachia. Many of the War on Poverty photographs, whether intentional or not, became a visual definition of Appalachia, the release said.

These images have often been taken of the poorest areas and people to gain support for their cause, but unjustly came to represent the entirety of the region while also perpetuating stereotypes, said the release.

In an attempt to explore the diversity of Appalachia and establish a visual counter point, this project looks at Appalachia 50 years after the declaration of the War on Poverty and it draws from a diverse population of photographers within the region, the release said.

This new crowdsourced image archive serves as a reference that is defined by its people, as opposed to political legislation, the release stated.

In the “Out of the Darkness,” exhibit, Deborah Davis brings to light the true character of moths in paintings that are at once expansive and intimate. These nocturnal creatures are the shamans of the night forest, hidden until we seek them, the release stated.

Capturing in grand scale are the intricate patterns and colors of moths, which are rarely observed in casual encounters at the porch light, Davis lifts the veil of mystery surrounding these nighttime visitors, said the release.

The “No Limits: Brain Injury” exhibit by Richard Joyce will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery and the exhibits will be on display from March 26 to May 7.

Exhibit admission is free and you can RSVP before March 22 at 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

The exhibits and the reception is sponsored by Ann Cardwell, Jerri and Joe DeVault, Suzan and Bill Kirby, Anne and Gene Madonia, Susan and Bill Moore, Susan and David Morris, Betty Lou and Ron Pigg, and Lynwood Artists, the release said.

Piedmont Arts is located at 215 Starling Ave. in Martinsville and the museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.