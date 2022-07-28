New Fab Lab location in Patrick County

Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) now has a Fab Lab in Patrick County, and starting in August classes for the public will be held both for family projects and in-depth instruction.

The lab, at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart, is stocked with tools including a universal laser cutter, 3-D printers, a shopbot CNC router and a vinyl cutter. A group of around 30 attendees at the grand opening Wednesday witnessed a ribbon cutting, toured the lab and saw demonstrations of the and equipment.

“Today’s ribbon-cutting represents the next in a series of deliberate investments of Patrick and Henry to the economic development of this critical region,” said P&HCC President Greg Hodges. P&HCC partnered with Patrick County High School three years ago to open a welding facility that provides dual enrollment instruction by day and adult instruction by night, he added.

“Last year, the college partnered with the town of Stuart to open the Gerald L. Baliles and Richard S. Reynolds Learning Center ... dedicated to mechatronics training and workforce flex space for new or expanding regional employers,” he said. “This fall, the college will once again partner with Patrick County High School to deliver dual enrollment mechatronics instruction, allowing students to earn life-changing credentials while still enrolled in high school.”

“Today, we turn our attention to the opening of the community’s digital fabrication laboratory,” Hodges said.

The lab is a place where hobbyists can complete projects, entrepreneurs can innovate and anyone can “discover, design and bring their dreams to life,” a press release from P&HCC states.

Hodges quoted fabfoundation.org saying that Fab Labs provide “access to the environment, the skills, the materials and the advanced manufacturing technology to allow anyone, anywhere to make almost anything.”

“It is no stretch to say that these high tech facilities allow minds, young and old, to go from a good idea to a manufactured product to a lucrative small business,” Hodges said. “We’ve seen entrepreneurs from 8 to 80 innovate, design, engineer and accelerate products that have generated an entrepreneurial ecosystem that is absolutely contagious.”

“We’re excited that you’re here to celebrate with us for the expansion for the work that we do in Martinsville that we’re able to bring it here to Patrick County,” P&HCC Coordinator of Community Development Programs Matthew Ratliff said.

Ratliff’s team at the IDEA center includes Amy Reed, the marketing and community development specialist; Christopher Wagoner, the Fab Lab coordinator; and Jennifer Puckett, the Fab Lab technician. He said that Puckett will be located at the Patrick County site of the Fab Lab and that they are “excited for the work that she’s going to be doing.”

The other fabrication laboratory, the Fab Lab at the Thomas P. Dalton IDEA Center, opened in May 2016 in uptown Martinsville. The lab has a similar purpose and equipment that were created to benefit its community.

Starting in August, the Patrick County Fab Lab will hold the following community classes on Tuesdays:

Introduction to Vinyl Cutting: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 30; $59

Laser Cutter class: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 through Oct. 4; $104

Introduction to 3D Printing: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 through Nov. 1; $104

Shopbot CNC Router class: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-29; $104

Intermediate Laser Cutting class: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-29; $104

The Patrick County Fab Lab will hold the following Family Days on the following Saturdays:

3D Doodler Pens class: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13; $15

Notebook Customization class with laser cutter: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 3; $15

DIY Sticker class: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 1; $15

Customized T-shirt class: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 5; $15

DIY Ornament class: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 3; $15

Registration and scheduling for classes can be completed at https://ph.augusoft.net/. Some of the classes listed are also available at the Fab Lab in Martinsville.