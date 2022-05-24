 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Henry County budget approved

Henry County adopted a new budget on Tuesday for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.

At a regular meeting Tuesday, board members unanimously approved as presented the budget that calls for a 13.1% increase over the previous year's budget and totals $189,921,961.

Included in the budget approval, the Board set the food and beverages (meals) tax at 6%, the real estate tax rate at $.555 per $100 assessed value, personal property and machinery and tools tax rate at $1.55 per $100 of assessed value for personal property including motor vehicles, machinery and tools and business equipment.

Mobile homes are considered personal property, but are taxed at the real estate rate of $0.555 per $100.

Motor vehicle license fees for cars was set at $20.75 and motorcycles and trailers at $12.

In other matters, the Board:

  • Approved a proclamation declaring June 11 as Fire and Rescue Appreciation Day in Henry County.
  • Heard a report on delinquent tax collection efforts where County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff told the Board that 91% of 2021 personal property taxes had been collected and 94% of real estate taxes had been collected. Grindstaff said the County's contracted collection firm had collected almost $217,714.
  • Approved the purchase of two 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes for $78,518 from RK Chevrolet for the Sheriff's Department.
  • Approved an additional appropriation of $47,920 received as a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Bulletproof Vests Partnership Program to help replace ballistic vests. Due to warranty expiration, bulletproof vests must be replaced every five years.
  • Approved an additional appropriation of $2,000 from State Asset Forfeiture funds to cover the cost of travel expenses in the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.
  • Awarded a contract of $130,137 to Spectrum Design PC of Roanoke for architectural and engineering services for the interior renovation of the Fieldale Recreation Center. The work has been labeled as the Fieldale Heritage Project as part of the funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The contract was made contingent upon approval by the Commission.
  • Approved the additional appropriation of $804,000 to modernize the HVAC controls at the Administration building, Department of Social Services and Courthouse ($124,000), lawnmower for building and grounds ($15,000), vehicle for building at grounds ($40,000), vehicle for Planning, Zoning and Inspections ($38,000), mitigation of the old jail facility ($100,000), computer network switch for information services ($25,000) and public safety radio system replacement parts ($60,000).

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

