New Henry County Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn steps into 'big shoes'

Henry County’s first new registrar in 45 years, Dawn Stultz-Vaughn, was officially sworn in Monday afternoon in a brief ceremony.

Stultz-Vaughn was selected by the Henry County Electoral Board to succeed Elizabeth “Liz” Stone, the longest-serving registrar in Virginia, who passed away shortly after the November election.

After taking the oath of office from Henry County Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Ashworth, Stultz-Vaughn thanked attendees, who were limited in number because of coronavirus precautions, saying she has “big shoes to fill” but looks forward to serving the people of Henry County.

As general registrar, she is an appointed constitutional officer responsible for voter registration, the voting process and the tabulation of all elections.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henry County Electoral Board Chair Rita Shropshire said of Stultz-Vaughn’s selection, “When we interviewed her, everything was so outstanding around her skills dealing with people, her education,” and her tendency of “working hard.”

“She has a real passion to work with the people of the county,” Shropshire said Monday.