New laws you need to know

This article is one of a series of articles on new laws that went into effect July 1 and are likely to affect the daily lives of citizens in Virginia.

Health

Optometrists who perform laser surgery must now report any disciplinary action, malpractice judgements, or adverse outcomes to the Board of Optometry.

Laws regarding an out-of-state doctor to practice telemedicine for a patient in Virginia are not as stringent as they once were when the state is under an emergency order.

Effective July 1, 2023, every hospital will be required to make information about standard charges for items and services provided available on the hospital’s website.

Higher education

The law now requires all colleges and universities to provide hazing prevention training to all organizations on campus.

Insurance

Under certain conditions, a trust may now be authorized to sell health benefits to members of a sponsoring association.

Intercollegiate athletics

The law prohibits a student-athlete from being penalized for earning compensation for the use of his or her name, image, or likeness or from the athlete obtaining professional representation.

Labor and employment

The law requires an employer to pay an employee a rate not less than one and one-half times the employee’s regular rate of pay for any hours worked in excess of 40 hours in any one workweek.

Law enforcement and military

The law now requires the Department of Veterans Services to employ someone in the position of Suicide Prevention Coordinator.

The law now allows local law-enforcement agencies to use facial recognition technology as long as the software being used has an accuracy score of at least 98% as determined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Local Government

Some local land use approvals related to COVID-19 set to expire on July 1, 2022, may be extended until July 1, 2023.

A locality may give preference to the hiring of someone with a disability as long as that person meets all of the knowledge, skills and eligibility requirements for the available position.