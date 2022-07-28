New laws you need to know

This article is one of a series of articles on new laws that went into effect July 1 and are likely to affect the daily lives of citizens in Virginia.

Emergency orders

An order from the governor, like those issued during the pandemic, will be in effect for 45 days if the General Assembly doesn’t extend it. Previously, orders could remain in place for as long as a year.

Financial institutions

Banks in Virginia may now provide virtual or cryptocurrency services, such as bitcoin.

Firearms and weapons

A police officer no longer has to be employed full-time at the time of his retirement in order to purchase his service handgun.

It is now legal to buy or sell switchblades.

FOIA

The release of criminal investigative files relating to a case that is no longer ongoing is now afforded greater protection of privacy under the Freedom of Information Act.

Individual votes by Virginia Parole Board members are now available as public record under the Freedom of Information Act.

Gaming

The fine for conducting a charitable gaming event without a permit is now between $25,000 and $50,000 per incident.

It is now illegal to use the phrase “Virginia is for Bettors” in advertisements. A violation is subject to a civil penalty of up to $50,000.