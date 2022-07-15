New laws you need to know

This article is one of a series of articles on new laws that are likely to affect the daily lives of citizens in Virginia that went into effect July 1.

Alcohol transport

If you deliver alcoholic beverages from retailers to consumers, you now need a license and if you get caught without one, you risk a $2,500 fine the first time and a $5,000 fine each time after that. In addition to the license, you need to be careful how you carry it; alcohol must be in its original sealed container, the name of the retail store where the alcohol came from must be prominently displayed and the containers have to be stored in the trunk or in an area rear of the driver’s seat and locked.

Animals

Dogs and cats sold by breeders for experimental purposes are now protected by Virginia’s cruelty-to-animals laws. A previous law excluded animals from being considered as companions if they were considered research animals under federal law.

Civil procedure

A person can no longer be fired from their job if they are required to go to court because of an eviction proceeding against them as long as they give reasonable notice to their employer.

If you are an adult and send another adult an intimate image by computer, tablet, or cellphone without them telling you it’s ok to send it, you could be fined $500 each time you do it and be ordered to pay for damages including attorney fees.

Commerce

If you are a veteran and plan to open a small business, be sure to ask about having the fees waived for any permits you may require. A new law directs the Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and the Secretary of Commerce and Trade to examine the implementation of fee waivers for veterans.

Jail cameras

It’s now against the law to cover a security camera at a jail unless you’ve gotten permission from the sheriff or someone in charge at the jail. If you do so intentionally, it’s a misdemeanor, but if it’s proven you covered the camera in order to prevent the camera from being able to record, as opposed to providing a live feed, you could be convicted of a felony.