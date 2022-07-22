New laws you need to know

This article is one of a series of articles on new laws that went into effect July 1 and are likely to affect the daily lives of citizens in Virginia.

Criminal offenses

When it comes to the abuse and neglect of others, there is no such thing anymore in Virginia as an “incapacitated adult” or a “person with a mental incapacity.” In both cases, the legal term is now simply “vulnerable adult,” and it streamlines the process for protecting the legal rights of people who have become challenged, both mentally and physically.

Previously, if a person acting as a power of attorney for another was found not to be acting in the best interests of the person he or she represented, in some cases a conviction didn’t prevent him or her from continuing misdeeds in that capacity. A new law now makes it clear that a conviction automatically terminates the authority.

Sexual abuse of an animal is now a Class 6 felony in Virginia and is punishable for a time of from one to five years in prison. Anyone convicted of such will no longer be allowed to have animals.

Criminal procedure

Police departments can no longer direct their officers to meet an arrest or summons quota, nor can they use a quota system as the sole means of evaluating the performance of a law enforcement officer.

Domestic relations

Petitions for adoption in circuit courts across Virginia is now less complicated. Previously, investigations by child-placing agencies often prevented visitations and often times a birth parent’s attempt to adopt his or her own child were more difficult than the process afforded a stepparent. Those procedures have now changed.

ElectionsPreviously, a polling place must be either within the boundary of a precinct or no more than a mile from it. Now, if no suitable building can be found, the registrar may request a waiver of the location requirement from the Department of Elections.

And a new law now requires the registrar to give notice to a voter by mail and email, if one was provided, regarding a cancellation of a voter’s registration.