New location for Community Storehouse

Community Storehouse will move from Ridgeway to the lower level of the old Leggett at 128 E. Church Street, Martinsville, on July 1.

Community Storehouse is a food pantry with a mission to “feed those in need, reduce food waste and to invest in solutions to poverty,” said Community Storehouse Executive Director of Travis Adkins.

The main way that the Community Storehouse gets the funding to fulfill that mission is by operating a thrift store, he said.

The store and food storage have been located in various different places since its first location in Freedom Baptist Church around 21 years ago, and it has since expanded, Adkins said.

The previous location, though it offered a large amount of storage, has problems with heating, cooling and its appearance, he said. This new location offers their clientele a normal department store set-up to shop in and also has private offices to meet with clients, many rooms to organize storage items, fitting rooms, a freezer room and even a refrigerated room to store temperature-dependent items.

In the store, there is a wide variety of items for people to shop from. It has clothing and shoes for children, women and men, home décor, housewares, books, DVDs, linens and rugs, just to list a few, Adkins said.

It had sold furniture, but have temporarily paused that because they plan to expand to the second floor of the building that opens out on East Church Street in around a year and a half and offer consignment store on the upper floor.

In the front lobby of the building there is also a hydroponic garden tower just like the ones in The Ground Floor and the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA. Adkins said that they plan to eventually have two towers “so that one is always ready to harvest while the other one is on its way.”

The new building also features a volunteer desk that will be manned by staff who will direct people to either the store to shop, to the private offices for appointments or to pick out the food from the pantry.

A traditional food pantry, Adkins said, will hand out pre-packaged boxes of mixed items that they had in stock. Before their move, Community Storehouse had been in the process of switching from that format into a “client choice pantry” in which people in need of food could browse like they were at a grocery store.

He said that a few years ago, there was a shift that had food pantries trying to create a “more dignified model” that allowed clients to pick and choose what they needed.

With this bigger location and updated equipment that allows them to store more than just shelf-stable items, the Community Storehouse will be able to fully switch over to this model of food pantry, Adkins said.

“We rescue about 30,000 pounds of food every month from local grocery stores,” Adkins said. “From produce to meats … When people come to shop through us, it’s everything in the grocery category that they’re getting.”

To receive food from the Community Storehouse food pantry, there is a client screening process to assess if someone qualifies based on their income and the number of people in their household. They also categorize their clients based on disability, age, seeking employment or even someone who experienced an unexpected expense.

They plan to expand their food pantry client hours from just Thursday to every day that they are open by appointment to help prevent having people having to wait in lines. Their hours as of their opening on July 1 will be from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Adkins said that they will plan to expand those later in the evening as they acclimate to all the changes being made during the move.

At their old location in Ridgeway, there is currently a sale of up to 80 percent off because of the move to “start fresh” at the new location. The staff and store will have a temporary down time phase between when they close the old store and open the new one to get everything set up for the grand opening.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

