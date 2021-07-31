New Martinsville-area group, City Council are latest to seek justice for Martinsville Seven

It is comprised of about 40 Black citizens of the area, she said. “Everybody’s kind of a like mind that there is systemic racism in our area that was created and fueled years ago.” The Martinsville Seven case happened 70 years ago, she said, but problems have existed since then, “and it is one of those things that have to be combatted and overcome. In our area, that is doable.”

Holland, a Martinsville tax accountant, is on the board of directors of FAHI, the Fayette Area Historical Initiative.

Though the atmosphere is much better now, “we cannot hide” the injustices of the past, she said.

“Few people know of the particulars” of the Martinsville Seven case, she said. “It hasn’t been on the forefront of recognition, and it is a very strong part of our history,” even on the national level. “People still hurt over it, and “we need closure.”

Concerns of unfairness stem from “the gravity of the trial,” Holland said. “Some of them were illiterate. They were drunk when they were interrogated. Four were under the age of 20, and their parents were not contacted.”

Museum concept

Some of that reconciliation would be accomplished by having the case featured in area history museums, Holland said.