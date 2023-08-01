New appointments and promotions have recently occurred within the Piedmont Arts Board of Directors.

Dr. Shana LeGrant, technical assistance specialist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been named the new board president for the new term.

Anne Smith, CAO and president of domestic upholstery at Hooker Furnishings is the first vice president.

Olivia Garrett, regional programs director of institutional advancement at NCI has stepped into the role of second vice president.

Drury Ingram, corporate controller at Bassett Furniture will serve as the treasurer and Tracie Heaver, the owner of Let’s Be Well, LLC will serve as the secretary.

Guy Stanley is the immediate past president.

In addition to the change in the list of officers, added to the board of directors are Effie Cuenca of Martinsville, Benjamin Gravely of Martinsville, Andy Hynes of Axton, Tekela Redd of Martinsville, Jason L. Spratley of Martinsville, and McKay Ullstein of Martinsville.

Returning directors include Theresa Bechtel, DeShanta Hairston, Lucy Coleman, Manly Boyd, James Souter, Caleb Moore, Charlie Knighton, and Tim Parker.