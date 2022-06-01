New memory care unit opens at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living

Mulberry Creek Assisted Living opened a new memory care unit in their existing assisted living building on May 4, after they received licensing to operate this special care unit.

Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, formerly known as Blue Ridge Manor, had a change of ownership in 2020 and that’s when they underwent a name change said Area Marketing Coordinator of Mulberry Creek Assisted Living Amanda Gray.

At the beginning of 2022 the company began the process of working with the Department of Social Services (DSS) to open their new memory care unit, Gray said. They still need to hire a “few more staff members in order to be in compliance with the state,” but Gray said that they anticipate that happening in the next few months.

The entire building is licensed for 60 beds, has 39 rooms and is split into two wings with the memory care unit on the right and the assisted living on the left. “Our residents can start out in assisted living and then as their needs progress they can just transition to our memory care,” Gray said about why their facility is an ideal situation.

“If they need more help than we can provide in assisted living,” she added, “we share this campus with our nursing and rehab center and they can easily transition down there.” The facility is also located less than two miles from the nearest hospital.

The facility offers its residents a home-like setting which features common rooms like a living area, dining rooms and “cozy features just like home,” Gray said. They are even able to bring their own furniture so as to have a room that is more reminiscent of home, but furniture can also be provided if needed.

The two units, assisted living and memory care, are set up very similarly except that the memory care side has more specialized staff that are knowledgeable and specially trained to manage the behaviors that come with individuals who need memory care such as: wandering, limited mobility, confusion, memory issues, paranoia, aggression and more, Gray said.

Residents living in the facility are offered a variety of activities to help them acclimate and feel like they aren’t missing out, said Gray. Some of the offered activities include: art, music, pet, and memory therapy, a walking club, exercise groups and even visits to the ice cream shop.

The unit also has a fenced in outside area for residents to get some fresh air and go for a walk without the dangers of them wandering off or getting lost. Gray said that the features of this facility offer patients and their families and loved ones peace of mind knowing that they will be safe.

“It alleviates stress for the family members,” Administrator at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living Joy Hairston said. “They can come here and they’re going to be safe, they’re going to know their loved one is safe.”

A feature of the memory unit that is not on the assisted living area side of the building is enhanced safety features which include secured doors with keypads and exits that are equipped with alarms.

“You want to make sure you’re keeping those who have a cognitive decline safe,” Gray said. “If they’re in their home at the beginning of the disease … it’s okay for the caregiver to take care of them … but dementia is a progressive disease so … once they start to decline” things become more difficult with home care.

The staff of the memory care unit also assist with dressing, bathing, using the restroom, personal hygiene and medication management. Each resident is also provided three nutritious meals a day, with a menu posted in the hallway.

Peggy Joyce’s husband, Donald Joyce, moved into the facility two months ago and she said that the experience has been very good. She complemented the facility and said that everything is wonderful and clean.

“Everything has been wonderful,” she added. Joyce said she was taking care of him at home in Axton but that her husband needed a level of care that she could no longer provide and that the staff at the memory care unit just “takes care of everything.”

“The food is good,” said Donald Joyce about the facilities food services. He added that his favorite meal is always breakfast but that he’s never had a complaint about anything in the facility.

“I want to be at home,” Joyce said. “But if I can’t be at home, this is where I want to be.”

