New process for sending mail to inmates in Henry County; reminders on PHCC Zoom sessions

Starting today, mail for Henry County Jail inmates first will have to go through a processing center in San Antonio, Texas.
To send a letter, use this address: Henry County Jail VA, Inmate Name, Inmate ID number (no commissary PIN), P.O. Box 2925, PMB 79078, San Antonio, TX 78299-2925
The envelop must have a complete, legible return address, including the sender’s first and last name, or the mail will not be scanned.
Mail arriving with postage due will be refused and returned to the sender, if possible.
A few rules:
- Mail may be 10 or fewer pages per envelope, and page sizes can’t be any bigger than 8.5 by 11 inches. Mail can include written or typed pages, photos, drawings or greeting cards but not Polaroid pictures.
- Do not send mail with glitter, glue, 3D elements, lights or electronic elements. Books, magazines or packages are not accepted at the processing center.
As soon as mail is received by the inmate, the inmate can respond immediately by sending an instant message through the secure messaging application on the inmate tablets. To start messaging with an inmate, ask the inmate to take the first step and send a message to a valid cell phone number. When the inmate sends the message, you will receive a text notification on your cell phone with a link to set up an account.
All legal mail, newspapers and money orders should be sent to 3250 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, VA, 24112. The jail does not accept magazines, books or packages for inmates.
PHCC forums this week
This is a reminder that starting Tuesday Patrick Henry Community College will have a series of community Zoom sessions with the four people named as finalists to be the school's next president. Angeline Godwin is retiring in June.
The public had been invited to submit questions. You can hear answers to selected questions during the Zoom sessions, but you can't ask additional questions.
The schedule is
- Alessandro Anzalone: 9 a.m., Tuesday. You may attend forum via Zoom at https://vccs.zoom.us/j/89985119746, Dial by your location- +1 646 558 8656 US (New York), +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC), Meeting ID: 899 8511 9746
- Tanjula Petty: 9 a.m. Thursday. You may attend forum via Zoom at https://vccs.zoom.us/j/83870462574, Dial by your location, +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC), +1 646 558 8656 US (New York); Meeting ID: 838 7046 2574
- J. Gregory Hodges: 9 a.m. May 11. You may attend forum via Zoom at https://vccs.zoom.us/j/81247957072, Dial by your location-+1 646 558 8656 US (New York); +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC), Meeting ID: 812 4795 7072
- Jermaine Ford: 9 a.m. May 13. You may attend forum via Zoom by signing in at https://vccs.zoom.us/j/87857284421, Dial by your location, +1 646 558 8656 US (New York); +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC), Meeting ID: 878 5728 4421