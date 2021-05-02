New process for sending mail to inmates in Henry County; reminders on PHCC Zoom sessions

The envelop must have a complete, legible return address, including the sender’s first and last name, or the mail will not be scanned.

As soon as mail is received by the inmate, the inmate can respond immediately by sending an instant message through the secure messaging application on the inmate tablets. To start messaging with an inmate, ask the inmate to take the first step and send a message to a valid cell phone number. When the inmate sends the message, you will receive a text notification on your cell phone with a link to set up an account.