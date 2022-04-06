New scholarship in Ayers-Slate's honor to help future generations of nurses

In the several years before she died, Wanda Ayers-Slate brightened Stuart with the colorful flowerbed outside her store.

Now, her legacy will brighten the prospects of nursing students.

Over the past three decades, Ayers-Slate was known as the proprietor of Wanda’s Estate & Custom Jewelry on North Main Street. She closed the shop a year or two before she died, on Oct. 28, 2020. She was 69.

Before she got into jewelry, she was a Registered Nurse for 20 years, for Dr. John A. Kastretsios and in the operating room of R.J. Reynolds Hospital.

With a donation of more than $70,000, her family will establish the Wanda Ayers-Slate Nursing Scholarship. The money, which was donated to the Patrick County Education Foundation (PCEF), will establish an endowed scholarship fund at the Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation.

The fund will provide two $1,000 awards to Patrick County residents pursuing a degree in nursing at P&HCC. The scholarship will be offered for the first time starting in the Fall of 2022 and will be distributed annually.

The family are listed in her obituary as husband, William N. Thompson Jr. of the home; a very special great nephew, Tyler Henderson and wife, Shannon; one sister, Mildred Chatham of Myrtle Beach, SC; a nephew, Tony Bowman; and three great nieces, Heaven Leigh Dalton, Savannah Sky Bowman, and Meadow Gabrielle Bowman.

“Those of us who knew Wanda Ayers-Slate as a friend, high school classmate, or as a patron of her successful business in uptown Stuart, are inspired still by her entrepreneurial spirit through this very generous gift to Patrick County,” stated Stewart Roberson, Patrick County education Foundation Chair, in a press release.

“Wanda’s family and estate will continue to lift the condition of the community through this substantial investment in the nursing profession, where she had her first opportunity to demonstrate her genuine care for others. On behalf of the PCEF Board, I express our heartfelt appreciation for this wonderful commitment to Patrick County and its future nurses,” he said.

Representing the Ayers-Slate family and estate, Britt Williams of Schneider & Williams P.C. said, “Wanda was a wonderful woman who consistently gave back to our community throughout her lifetime, and will continue to do so through ‘The Wanda Ayers-Slate Nursing Scholars’ grant. Students who have a passion for and are pursuing a nursing degree will enjoy the generosity of Wanda just as we did during her lifetime.”

On a personal note, Williams added, “Wanda was not just our client, but a dear family friend.”

Students who are interested in applying for this scholarship can do so by completing the application at www.patrickhenry.edu/scholarhips. The application period closes on May 31.

P&HCC uses one common scholarship application for all of its Foundation scholarships. When students complete this one application, they are automatically considered for any of the Foundation scholarships for which they may be eligible.

