The Henry County School Board will approve changes to its policies and regulations and student code of conduct at the next board meeting.

At the July board meeting on Thursday, school division Director of Human Resources Christy Landon told the board about proposed revisions to the school board policies and regulations.

“We have a number of policy revisions this month,” Landon said. “The proposed policy revisions do reflect efforts to bring policies and regulations into compliance with new or existing laws … Some included only editorial changes but I would like to share with you some of the major changes.”

Policy AF for the comprehensive plan is being changed to reflect an amendment to Virginia code requiring such plans to include a divisionwide literacy plan for pre-K through eighth grade in the 2024-25 school year.

The policy change also requires a copy of the plan be posted and maintained to the school website along with a job description and contact information for any reading and dyslexia specialists employed by the division.

Policy BBA for school board power and duties is being updated to reflect the annual critical shortage survey. The survey will now include specialized support positions including school social workers, psychologists, nurses and other licensed health or behavioral positions employed by the school board or by contracted services.

The same policy is also being updated to ensure that an information sheet on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits provided by the Department of Social Services is sent home with each student at the beginning of the school year or shortly after enrollment.

Policy BBFA for conflict of interest disclosure of economic interests is being updated to reflect 2023 legislation that anyone required to file a statement of economic interest can not accept gifts valued more than $100 from foreign dignitaries who represent a foreign country of concern.

Policy CBA for qualifications and duties of the superintendent will be changes to reflect a new duty to annually designate a division employee to serve as the division safety official who will be responsible with receiving reports of criminal charges and convictions against school board employees.

Policy DB for the annual budget will be changed to read that a meeting notification for budget meetings must be published at least seven days before the meeting takes place where it used to be 10 days of notice.

Policy EBB for threat assessment teams will be changed to require new threat assessment team members to complete initial threat assessment training and all team members to take refresher training every three years.

Policy JECA for admission of homeless children will be changed as a result of federal law to include children experiencing trauma and children impacted by domestic violence in the definition of homeless children.

Policy JFC for student conduct is being changed to require the principal to notify the parent of any student involved in alleged incidents of bullying within 24 hours of learning of the allegations.

“Policy revisions have been verified by the Virginia School Boards Association,” Landon said.

HCPS Director of Student Services Matthew Woods told the board that any changes to the code of conduct have all been reviewed by building administrators throughout the previous school year.

“Revisions address updated verbiage to clarify the expectations and standards we set forth for our students in all of our school sites,” Woods said. “No substantial changes were made from the previous version of our code of conduct. Once approved, this guidance will be included in the Student Handbook, and made available electronically for parents and students for the 2023-2024 school year.”

Both the revisions to the school board policy regulations and the 2023-24 code of conduct will be presented to the board for approval at the next board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Summerlin meeting room at the Henry County Administration Building.