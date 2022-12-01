New SOVA Beer Trail features two local breweries

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) awarded more than $300,000 for 64 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase off-season visitation to tourism businesses and destinations.

2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, Inc. received a $4,971 grant for the SOVA Beer Trail project. 2 Witches, located in Danville, partnered with five breweries across southern Virginia to collaborate and supply matching funds for the project that will officially establish the SOVA Beer Trail.

The trail will include Mountain Valley Brewing, Scuffle Hill Brewing Company, 2 Witches, Ballad Brewing, Factory Street Brewing and Buggs Island Brewing. The VTC funds will be used to create a logo for the SOVA Beer Trail, produce rack cards and advertise the trail in Virginia and North Carolina markets.

Julie Brown, president of 2 Witches, stated in a press release, “The VTC grant funds will allow our breweries to formalize what we were already doing; promoting each other to travelers who visit our taprooms.

"This new collaboration with a branded beer trail will increase tourism and spending in our region from other parts of the state and those travelling through the region from neighboring states. We hope visitors will take advantage of the one and two-day itineraries, visiting all six breweries along the trail.”

Herb Atwell, owner of Mountain Valley Brewing, said in the release, “The SOVA Beer Trail will be another opportunity to highlight our scenic farm brewery with great outdoor space, live music, and award-winning beers where friendly vibes await visitors.”

“As a small family and veteran owned craft brewery, focused on creating great craft brews while spotlighting the local community and history of our hometown area, this new collaboration will increase visits to the region and our taproom,” said Jake Abell, co-owner of Scuffle Hill Brewing Company, in the release.

While the project benefits each individual brewery, the new beer trail supports tourism efforts from across the region. Sarah Hodges, Director of Tourism with the Martinsville-Henry County EDC, stated in the release, “We are very excited to have two of our breweries included in this effort and continue to highlight all that Martinsville-Henry County and all of southern Virginia have to offer visitors.”

The VTC Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending in the off-season by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand.

This is a new program that focused on supporting tourism businesses with less than 20 full-time employees through marketing partnerships. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner to apply for the microbusiness marketing grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses.

“The Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is part of VTC’s strategy to grow year-round visitation in Virginia and is designed to support small tourism businesses with marketing dollars to drive out-of-state visitation during off-peak travel seasons. We are excited about this program because we see it as a gateway for small businesses to engage with VTC’s marketing and development ecosystem to grow their business and build on the Virginia is for Lovers branding,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation.