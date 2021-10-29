New state program for veterans care starts in Martinsville

The Martinsville-Henry County Health Department has become the first in the state to implement a health program for veterans that allow them to receive medical care without having to travel to the Salem V.A. Medical Center or other out-of-town locations.
Telehealth appointments through the Virginia Department of Health local site will now take the place of some in-person visits to the Veterans Administration centers, such as in Salem.
The news was significant enough to warrant a visit by Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs, who arrived at the facility at 295 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville just ahead of a torrential rain Friday morning, where she toured the facility, viewed a demonstration and then spoke to a small crowd in the lobby.
"We had to come here today to see this partnership in action," said Jabs. "These amazing VA nurses are able to travel around and see veterans with reduced travel time."
Jabs said her drive to Martinsville Friday morning took an hour and 15 minutes.
"A lot of us were here during a pounding and pelting rain, and veterans would have perhaps had to go that distance or maybe get a family member to drive them," Jabs said. "We have some veterans saying 'My daughter now doesn't have to take the day off work because I can come here, right in my community, and see my provider.'"
The provider is not with the patient in-person, but virtually, and can see the results of the patient's vital statistics as the tests are being conducted live.
"We're here in the Virginia Department of Health," said Jabs. "All of the VDH folks here are very supportive of this."
Jabs spoke of the driving challenges in rural Virginia and how the use of technology is not only a convenience, but may mean the difference between seeing the doctor and missing an appointment.
"Having that partnership with the state and the federal to be able to work together makes it an honor for me to be here," Jabs said. "The charge to me is pretty simple: Make Virginia the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation."
Jabs said this first-of-a-kind program now implemented at the health department in Martinsville will be closely monitored with plans to make health departments in other areas of the state equipped with equipment to better serve veterans throughout the state.
Said Jabs: "This is a pilot. We're kind of assessing and we want to expand this to other regions across the commonwealth."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.