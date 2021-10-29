New state program for veterans care starts in Martinsville

The Martinsville-Henry County Health Department has become the first in the state to implement a health program for veterans that allow them to receive medical care without having to travel to the Salem V.A. Medical Center or other out-of-town locations.

Telehealth appointments through the Virginia Department of Health local site will now take the place of some in-person visits to the Veterans Administration centers, such as in Salem.

The news was significant enough to warrant a visit by Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs, who arrived at the facility at 295 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville just ahead of a torrential rain Friday morning, where she toured the facility, viewed a demonstration and then spoke to a small crowd in the lobby.

"We had to come here today to see this partnership in action," said Jabs. "These amazing VA nurses are able to travel around and see veterans with reduced travel time."

Jabs said her drive to Martinsville Friday morning took an hour and 15 minutes.