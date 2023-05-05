What started as a pop-up store a year ago has turned into a brick-and-mortar apparel and accessory store that spreads messages about mental health.

Reina Balderas, Michelle Hernandez and Maria Balderas, three sisters, are all Magna Vista High School graduates who have started their business called Made Two Manifest. The store is located at 6651 Greensboro Road across from Clarence’s and next door to the Ridgeway Farmer’s Market.

It has a variety of items such as earrings, shirts, sweatshirts, cups, tumblers, art, rings, key chains, necklaces, tote bags, stickers, candles, bath bombs and more but they all have one thing in common—they push messages of mental health awareness.

Around the start of COVID, Maria Balderas said that she was struggling with her own mental health and on top of that, the sisters also lost their grandmother.

Around the same time, the trio was able to strengthen their bond that had weakened somewhat after graduating from high school and moving out of the house they grew up in together.

In doing this, they realized that they had all been facing “silent battles” and began having uncomfortable but necessary conversations with each other about mental health struggles. This led to the idea to create their business and try and help reach more people.

The whole concept started as a pop-up and online store with shirts and cup and sticker designs and then as it grew in popularity the sisters decided to expand into a brick-and-mortar shop with more products and designs.

Along with selling apparel and accessories that spread messages for mental health, the store is also meant to be a safe place for all who visit.

“You need to open up and share that so you get help,” Hernandez said. “It’s not weakness asking for help, it’s not weakness needing therapy or needing medicine to help you, or needing a shoulder to cry on … Its actually a strength to go to somebody” and ask for help.

Items in the store have phrases on them such as: “It’s okay to not be okay,” “Continue, your story is not over,” “Be kind to all kinds,” “Mental health matters,” “Dear person behind me the world is a better place with you in it,” “Don’t rush your growth,” “Self love club” and so many more.

“Made Two Manifest’s main goal is really to create that safe place for our community to be able to come no matter how young, no matter how old, man, woman, races, all the kinds of stigmas,” Maria Balderas said. “To let everybody know, even if you just want to come by and say ‘hi’ don’t feel like it’s necessary to make a purchase.”

“Just from our past we have had also our silent battles so we know how you feel, we know how it feels to go through silent battles and those experiences,” Maria Balderas said. “You have a community here behind you that loves you, that wants to see you grow, that wants to see you stay and we love you.”

The store also sells products in Spanish and each purchase comes with a small wooden heart with different messages—one read “I Inspire Others.”

For more information visit madetwomanifest.com, the Facebook page Made Two Manifest or find the store on Tik Tok and Instagram as madetwomanifest.