New trail at Jack Dalton Park

A new Nature Detour Trail at Jack Dalton Park is now open to the public after combined efforts from Henry County Parks and Recreation, the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA), the Rotary Club of Martinsville, Martinsville UpTown Rotary Club and Henry County Rotary.

“We’re really excited to open up the Nature Detour Trail,” Executive Director of DRBA Tiffany Haworth said. “This was a vision of DRBA’s for a long time and the rotary clubs of Martinsville and Henry County really helped us make this a reality.”

“We have a lot of folks that come out here to the park and run, jog on the asphalt trail, which is great for running,” Director of Parks & Recreation at Henry County Roger Adams said. “But this is something else that folks can do. Come out and learn about nature and get an extra experience rather than just being on the paved trail.”

“Part of the reason for this trail was because a lot of people are used to this open space paved area, but haven’t really had a chance to be in an enclosed, natural surface trail,” North Carolina Program Coordinator at DRBA Anna Wheeler said. “The shorter trail is a glimpse of that, and maybe it is challenging them, but not too much.”

The trail is around a quarter of a mile and breaks off from the paved path that circles around Jack Dalton Park.

“The Nature Detour Trail adds an exciting recreational opportunity for the thousands of people that visit Jack Dalton Park every year,” Adams said. “We are grateful to the Rotary Clubs and Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) for creating a way for people to take a detour from pavement for a few minutes and enjoy nature.”

“We got someone to do a rough cut of the trail,” Wheeler said. “And then we had local rotary volunteers come and finish the trail … That involves cutting back weeds and making it look pretty.”

After the rough cut of the trail, which involved using a machine to dig up the dirt to create the path, the volunteers came in and added in and added in native plants along the path as well as a “native meadow” at the end of the trail.

The native plants along the trail include: star trickseed, fragrant aster, ruby throated hummingbird firebush, solomons seal, Christmas fern, wild blue lettuce, Carolina lupine, Virginia sweetspire, blackberry, jack-in-the-pulpit, eastern bluestar, atamasco lily, wild yam and common milkweed.

These native plants are better adapted to the growing conditions of the area and require less maintenance than non-native plants and invasive species.

One the signage placed at the entrance of the trail, walkers of the trail can learn about native plants providing nectar for pollinators like hummingbirds, native bees, moths and bats as well as providing shelter for many animals. The nuts, seeds and fruits produced by these plants help prevent erosion and encourage water infiltration and nutrient absorption; all of which increases the soil’s capacity to store water.

“The Rotary Clubs worked together to make this new trail a reality for the people who live in our community,” Jim Woods of the Rotary Clubs of Martinsville and Henry County said. “We hope everyone gets the chance to walk this short trail and get inspired to enjoy other trails in the region. In addition, we hope that people learn something about the importance of native plants and protection of our natural resources.”

“We got a grant through … Rotary International and the local rotary clubs and we just had to plan out the route for the trail and then come out here and actually get a contractor to do the trail,” Education Outreach Manager at DRBA Krista Hodges said.

The trail was funded by the Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club, the Rotary Club of Martinsville and the Henry County Rotary Club in partnership with DRBA and with additional support from David Jones, of Jones & DeShon Orthodontics in Martinsville, and his son, David Jones, of Roanoke Valley Orthodontics.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

