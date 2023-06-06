National Trails Day on Saturday was celebrated in Henry County with the official unveiling of a new hiking trail on the grounds of the Patrick & Henry Community College.

The Dan River Basin Association began the day with its annual celebration Saturday morning attended by about 100 people from Virginia and North Carolina.

“The Dan River Basin Association continues to set the standard for giving back to our Dan River Region. I can think of no group of supporters, volunteers and talented staff that have accomplished so much over the past 21 years,” said Mark Estes, DRBA’s president of the board of directors and emcee for the event. “I am excited about the future as we look for even more opportunities to promote our natural resources through our core mission of education, recreation and stewardship. That is what we are celebrating!”

The keynote speaker for the event was Spencer Tassone, a postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Biological Sciences at Michigan Technological University.

“The Dan River Basin Association is an excellent community leader that improves and advances environmental education, recreation and stewardship,” Tassone said. “It was exciting to share my research with this informed and dedicated group.”

“So this is the Dan River Basin’s 21st year,” said Virginia Program Manager Brian Williams. “We’re holding our annual celebration at P&HCC this year because we just recently completed two and a half miles of trail out here.”

Williams said the DRBA, P&HCC and the city of Martinsville partnered in 2010 with plans to one day complete a loop trail around the Martinsville Reservoir. The new 2.5 miles adds to the 1.5 mile Rock Ridge Trail and a 0.5 mile fisherman’s access trail on the other side and joins the 0.75 mile Peninsula Trail on the campus side of the water, leaving just over 3 miles to finish the project.

“We would love to get all the way around the lake,” said Williams. “It’s eight and a half miles.”

Williams said the beauty of building a trail on the college campus is the ready-made volunteer force that will maintain the system as it grows.

“The students here have to have so many volunteer hours so they can come out and do maintenance on the trails,” Williams said. “We’ve taught students here the art of trail-building before, so this is one of the things that we want to utilize here.”

The highlight of the day came after a lunch break when the newly constructed Patrick & Henry County Beaver Creek Campus Trail was christened with the prints of hiking boots from more than 30 hikers who traversed the more than 2-mile-long trail.

“People who knew about it have already been coming on this section of land, but now it’s more open to the public and we want people to come out and utilize it,” said Williams. “You’ve got the water, you’ve got the woods, and you’ve got people here that want to learn about it.”

The project was funded by the Eco Ambassador Council, a group of regional businesses that supports environmental projects. Members include Blair Construction, Carter Bank & Trust, Clark Oil and Gas, Frith Construction, Hooker Furnishings, Jones and DeShon Orthodontics, Lester Group and Pickle & Ash Restaurant.

“Patrick & Henry Community College is extremely grateful to DRBA and the Eco Ambassador Council for their efforts in creating the P&HCC Beaver Creek Campus Trail,” said Greg Hodges, president of the college. “These partners have worked for weeks to construct a new trail measuring more than two miles in length which creates yet another incredible community asset on the campus of P&HCC. Our students and the communities that we serve will enjoy the fruit of this work for decades.”

Continued construction around the reservoir will occur as easements are secured and funding is obtained.

“I’m hoping that these projects will kind of help spur that along,” said Williams. “What would be really neat would be to get a volunteer organization of people that wanted to work on trails and come out here at their own pace, we teach them how to build a trail and then they just keep going.”