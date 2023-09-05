There’s a new view to explore at Philpott Lake with the creation of the GBAC Spillway Overlook Trail.

With help from the Harvest Foundation Project Hope $10,000 grant and the Greater Bassett Area Community, a new trail was unveiled near the Philpott Lake Visitor Center on Friday morning.

“We’re excited about this new section of trail here,” Philpott Lake Operations Project Manager Chris Powell said. “We’ve got 0.4 miles of new trail here at Philpott Park.”

The trail originated from the view at the end of the hike.

“The idea of ‘wow, this would be a beautiful spot,’ and ‘how can we get people here,’” Philpott Lake Assistant Manager Brian Stewart said.

“We knew we had the perfect location, we just didn’t know how to get there,” Powell said. After they received the grant from Harvest, the started backward from the view and made their way back to the visitor center.

“We started working on the trail with an idea but not exactly knowing how we were going to fulfill that idea and this grant made it possible,” Stewart said.

They added signs, blazed or marked the trail and trail structures including a set of stairs, a wooden barrier for safety and a bench at the end of the trial.

“It definitely helped out a ton getting that money from the Harvest Foundation and then working with GBAC to expend those funds,” Stewart said. “It’s been a great project and we appreciate the help we got.”

“GBAC, we would like to thank the Harvest Foundation for the funds that they’ve provided for this project,” Matt Davis of GBAC said. “We’d like to thank Chris Powell, Philpott Lake and the volunteers, the Army Corps of Engineers — they basically were the heavy lifters.”

“We just have the opportunity to enjoy the trail up here at this beautiful park ... I’d like for everybody to come out and enjoy this sometime,” Davis added.

“You guys optimize what Project Hope is about,” Harvest Foundation Senior Operating Officer Sheryl Agee said. “Project Hope is really about engaging the community. Finding those who care about their community, who see the value, opportunity, who believe in tomorrow.”

“So, this is just a perfect example if you walk that trail and see the sun come up or down — just the beauty, it’s really a great project,” Agee added.

In the creation of the trail, Stewart said, they tried to keep a natural surface wherever possible. The trail’s only non-natural surface is a set of stairs near the beginning of the trail.

“It just more natural, makes you feel like you’re out in nature and it’s also easier to maintain in the future if you have just a natural surface that flows with the land,” Stewart added.

Around halfway through the hike there is an open area that was previously a staging area during the construction of Philpott Dam and was used as storage but is now cleared and open. The area was mostly cleared of invasive plants in the construction of the trail and Stewart said that, through working with area master naturalists, a pollinator waystation will fill the cleared space.

“That’s a continuing project so hopefully in the future people will be able to come down here and see some beautiful blooms in this area,” Stewart said.

The bench at the end of the trail looks back west across the lake, Davis said, and the view from there perfectly frames the Philpott Dam Spillway.

“I can’t wait to get everybody out there to see it,” Powell said.