The people who built and preserved Fieldale — and those who were simply part of the fabric of its life — will continue being honored in a new way.

A new kiosk on Field Avenue just after crossing the Smith River in Fieldale displays the memorial plaques from the former Fieldale Iron Bridge Memorial.

The bridge was built in 1931 and replaced by the Virginia Department of Transportation in 2010. A portion of the bridge was moved to the Fieldale Park through joint efforts by the Fieldale Heritage Incorporation and the Dan River Basin Association, said Fieldale Heritage Inc. President Andrew Kahle.

The bridge display is still there, but because of flooding in the area, memorial plaques were going missing, Kahle said. Henry County Parks and Recreation took off the plaques two years ago when it repainted the bridge two years ago.

Kahle said that in talking with Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams, they decided that instead of putting the plaques back on the bridge piece and adding new names, they would create a dedicated place where the plaques could safely be displayed.

Now names can are on a kiosk just up the hill across the street from the park. The kiosk was built and funded by Henry County Parks and Rec, and Kahle said a plaque with information about why the kiosk exists will be added next.

There are still spots available on the kiosk and anyone wishing to commemorate a loved one or group can call Jane Eggleston at 276-358-1143 and purchase a plaque for $100. Any funds from plaque sales go to the Fieldale Recreation Center.

Fieldale Heritage Incorporated is the non-profit organization that owns the Fieldale Recreation Center and has the mission to “promote the history of Fieldale” and operate the Fieldale Recreation Center, Khale said.

The pools open every summer on Memorial Day weekend and this year will stay open through Aug. 15. The location, 70 Marshall Way, was purchased in 2016 and major plans for future development are coming in the future after receiving two grants.

The first was a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission that was received two years ago and the second was a $1 million from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Community Development Block Grant that was announced at the end of 2022.

This will help with the complete reopening of the recreation center along with the pools that are already in operation. The projects will include plumbing and electrical upgrades, HVAC, gym floor and compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act throughout the building.

The timeline for the first grant was to start advertising for construction in spring 2023, but with the announcement of the second grant the timeline has shifted and will now take longer to complete. Kahle said that once a timeline is settled on it will be announced.

Both grants were secured with help from Henry County, and the restoration process will be completed through a partnership between the county and Fieldale Heritage Inc.

He stressed that the center is not just being given the money to spend, but working through and with Henry County and the regulations that come with receiving grants.

“It’s definitely a community renaissance,” Kahle said referencing the recent efforts for growth in Fieldale. One major enhancement is the Fieldale School Apartments which bring new life to the old village school.

“It brings people up to Fieldale … If you’re there, you have to be going there,” Kahle said. “Or you either live in town, are going to the post office or the café. We just want to let everybody know we’re there.”

Khale said that seeing the center used by the community is the reason so much effort is put into getting it back up and running.

“Just having activity there, having people using the facility ... That’s why we exist,” Kahle said.

For more information visit the Fieldale Recreation Center Facebook and to schedule events at the pool email fieldalerecandpooldirector@gmail.com.