New winery gets approval from Henry County Planning Commission

A Henry County man is one step closer to building what will be Henry County's third winery.
"The vineyard looks wonderful, it's very much already there," Henry County Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark said at Wednesday's meeting of the Henry County Planning Commission. "The applicant wants to rezone so he can take advantage of agricultural business type uses."
That applicant is Mark Place, and he is developing a vineyard on about 25 acres at 295 Bryants Lake Road in the Blackberry District.
His request to rezone the land from Rural Residential to Agricultural received the recommendation of Clark and unanimous approval by the commission and will go before the Henry County Board of Supervisors at its meeting later this month.
The reclassification will allow Place to expand his vineyard into a full-scale winery and join the ranks of Hamlet Vineyards in Bassett and Preston Ridge Winery on the Preston Road in Henry County.
Said Place: "I just want to be a farmer."
No double-wides on Pruitt Drive
Brendan Shreve filed an application with the Henry County Planning Commission asking for about 1 acre just north of 51 Pruitt Drive in the Blackberry District to be rezoned from Suburban Residential to Mixed Residential so he could put a new 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2000-square-foot double-wide on a permanent foundation and live there with his wife and five children.
About 20 residents of Pruitt Drive showed up in opposition to Shreve's request.
"It's not a good fit," Todd Norman said. "Once you set a standard or a precedent, we would have no way of controlling it."
Residents said the double-wide would be the first thing people saw when they entered the street and into their neighborhood.
"I've been here 48 years," Jerry Payne said. "It's bad for children when you come off that hill, and we're getting pretty close to calling that street full."
Most of the residents said they had lived in the same community all their lives.
"The same families have been there for a 100 years or more," Lisa McGhee Eanes said. "We like to see our neighborhood stay just like it is."
Concern also was expressed about the loss of property value that might occur to the site-built homes near the double-wide.
"This is our street and our home," Kim Norman said.
Shreve sat on the other side and near the back of the meeting room, and when asked if he would like to speak, he stood up and apologized.
"I'm sorry for wasting ya'll's time," he said. "I can see there are a few people here that don't want me living there, but it's okay. I'd hate to live on a road with a bunch of sourpusses anyway."
Clark said all of the property around the lot in question was zoned Suburban Residential, and even though there was one other double-wide on the street, it was placed there in 1987, and Henry County didn't begin zoning property until 1999.
"It just doesn't fit with the zoning out there," Clark said. "It would be precedent-setting and would be the first time any property there would be down-zoned."
The commission unanimously voted against approving the request.
Kings Mountain Road property rezoned
Terry Mullins and Virginia Visions LLC had two lots on Kings Mountain Road that were zoned Suburban Residential and he had them both rezoned to Commercial for marketing purposes.
But instead of getting calls from interested businesses, he received an offer from a person who wanted to live at 5081 Kings Mountain Road.
Curtis Cahill, the real estate agent for Mullins, told the commission that the person who had wanted to buy the property could not obtain a bank loan unless the zoning of the property reverted to its previous designation.
"The request is basically to undo one of these lots for lending purposes," Clark said.
The commission unanimously approved the requests, and it will now go before the board of supervisors later this month.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.