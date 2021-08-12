New winery gets approval from Henry County Planning Commission

About 20 residents of Pruitt Drive showed up in opposition to Shreve's request.

"It's not a good fit," Todd Norman said. "Once you set a standard or a precedent, we would have no way of controlling it."

Residents said the double-wide would be the first thing people saw when they entered the street and into their neighborhood.

"I've been here 48 years," Jerry Payne said. "It's bad for children when you come off that hill, and we're getting pretty close to calling that street full."

Most of the residents said they had lived in the same community all their lives.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The same families have been there for a 100 years or more," Lisa McGhee Eanes said. "We like to see our neighborhood stay just like it is."

Concern also was expressed about the loss of property value that might occur to the site-built homes near the double-wide.

"This is our street and our home," Kim Norman said.

Shreve sat on the other side and near the back of the meeting room, and when asked if he would like to speak, he stood up and apologized.