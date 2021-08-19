Newcomer Crown Holdings to sponsor festival grounds, amphitheater at Smith River-Sports Complex

"As we join the Martinsville, Virginia, region with the development of a new beverage can plant, investing in the community and its resources is paramount," Jon Beam, director of marketing at Crown Beverage Packaging North America, said in the announcement. "Across all of our global locations, giving back to our employees, their families and their neighborhoods is an important initiative. We are proud to help support the SRSC and look forward to connecting with the area."

The annual Smith River Fest, which wasn't staged last year because of the pandemic, is a highlight of the year at the facility, but there are other events throughout the calendar.

"The Smith River Sports Complex is thrilled that Crown Holdings selected our facility to make its local debut as a corporate sponsor," said Scott Prillaman, chair of the SRSC's board of directors. "The company has a well-deserved reputation for being immersed in a community. To say that we are excited is an understatement."

The SRSC is a 90-acre recreational center located at 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton and has become one of the pre-eminent sports facilities in southern Virginia, playing host to youth, high school, college and community events year-round.