Newcomer Crown Holdings to sponsor festival grounds, amphitheater at Smith River-Sports Complex

A new corporation coming to Henry County already has invested in the community.
Crown Holdings, which will build a manufacturing facility in the Commonwealth Crossing Business Center near Ridgeway, has signed a 3-year agreement to sponsor the Smith River Sports Complex's festival grounds and amphitheater.
That means a sponsor is in place for several major events, including this weekend's Smith River Festival.
"The timing of this sponsorship is especially meaningful to the sports complex given the revenue setbacks we've faced due to COVID restrictions and events downsizing or cancelling," said Lloyd Barber, executive director of the SRSC. "The activity here is back to normal now, with every weekend this fall booked with events.
"The festival grounds and amphitheater, which Crown is sponsoring, have many events scheduled such as festivals and weddings, beginning with the Smith River Fest this weekend."
The amount of the sponsorship was undisclosed, but the deal will give Crown Holdings, Inc. naming rights to the area along with placement of company signs on the property.
Crown Holdings is on track to open a $145 million manufacturing facility for aluminum beverage cans in the second quarter of 2022.
Crown, which bills itself as a leading global supplier of rigid-packaging products as well as transportation and protective packaging products, last year announced plans to locate in Henry County, and the facility is now under construction. The company's headquarters are located in Yardley, Pa.
"As we join the Martinsville, Virginia, region with the development of a new beverage can plant, investing in the community and its resources is paramount," Jon Beam, director of marketing at Crown Beverage Packaging North America, said in the announcement. "Across all of our global locations, giving back to our employees, their families and their neighborhoods is an important initiative. We are proud to help support the SRSC and look forward to connecting with the area."
The annual Smith River Fest, which wasn't staged last year because of the pandemic, is a highlight of the year at the facility, but there are other events throughout the calendar.
"The Smith River Sports Complex is thrilled that Crown Holdings selected our facility to make its local debut as a corporate sponsor," said Scott Prillaman, chair of the SRSC's board of directors. "The company has a well-deserved reputation for being immersed in a community. To say that we are excited is an understatement."
The SRSC is a 90-acre recreational center located at 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton and has become one of the pre-eminent sports facilities in southern Virginia, playing host to youth, high school, college and community events year-round.
"Corporate sponsorships are essential to our operation," Barber said. "To have a new company enter our community and say "We want to get involved" even before its facility is open is extraordinary. We thank Crown Holdings for its confidence in us and in this community.