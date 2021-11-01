 Skip to main content
Newman named senior vice president at Diversified Trust in Greensboro, after career with Truist in Martinsville
Newman named senior vice president at Diversified Trust in Greensboro, after career with Truist in Martinsville

Lynanne Newman

Newman

Lynanne Newman has joined the Diversified Trust's Greensboro office as a senior vice president, responsible for client relationship management and the development and implementation of comprehensive estate and financial plans.

Diversified Trust is an independent comprehensive wealth management firm with offices throughout the Southeast and over $8 billion of client assets under management.

Previously, Newman was a senior vice president at Truist Bank (formerly Branch Banking and Trust Company) in Martinsville, advising high-net worth clients on a variety of matters including estate and tax planning, charitable planning, investment management, and fiduciary and administrative oversight for wealth offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Her positions at Truist Bank included senior trust manager, personal trust manager, and tax trust officer.

“Lynanne is an invaluable addition to our Diversified Trust team, and we’re thrilled to welcome her in Greensboro,” said Wallace Johnson III, managing principal of Diversified Trust’s Greensboro office. “She is a well-respected wealth management professional whose skills and experience will continue to solidify our firm’s growth.”

She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from American National University. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and has taken professional development courses in annual estate planning, tax, legal, ethics and other topics.

She is involved with the Roanoke Valley Estate Planning Council and serves on the Kings Grant Advisory Board.

