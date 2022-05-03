 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NHS at P&HCC inducts new members

The Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) chapter of the national honors society inducts 50 new members and celebrates 50 years.

Students with a 3.5 grade point average that have completed at least 12 hours of course work receive invitations to join the Psi Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the national honors society for community college students at P&HCC.

The keynote speaker at the ceremony was President of P&HCC Greg Hodges and the chapter also recognized current members Dan Zhou, Faith Sprinkle and Audrey Witt for being named to the PTK All-Virginia Academic Team.

Bhavna Sheth was also recognized for being a semi-finalist for the position of international vice president for all PTK.

The following new members were inducted:

Ararat: Makayla Hall;

Axton: Alexis Tiznado;

Bassett: Sydney Clark, Sally Davis, Makayla Loudermilk, Bryan Martell-Rios and Sydney Martin;

Chesapeake: Aidan Cunningham;

Collinsville: Maggie Arnold, Gabriel Baird, Eva Brill, Jelani Chandler, Cameron Easley, Lucas Epiphanio, Dominique Lyons, Christopher Secrest, Guilherme Sitton de Carvalho, Osman Torres, Zane Winborne, Nathalia Nascimento, Kaua Procknow Ferreira, Carlos Darci Trott Neto, Enrico Zorzin Onzi and Georges Soares;

Danville: Joshua Lovelace;

Henry: Jocelyn Correa and Jennifer Correa;

Martinsville: Macy Deal, Alexis Garten, Scott Harmon, Abigail Jimenez, Sarah Loftin, Ayden Pickett, Melinda Roberts, Julie Smith and Ralene Gray;

North Dinwiddie: Michael Johnson;

Patrick Springs: Michael Elliott and Haley Underwood;

Ringgold: Cammie Hoskins;

Rocky Mount: Samantha Morrison and Zavier Winston;

Salem: Charli Jones;

Stuart: Joseph Carmady, Madison Denny, Hailey Goins and Summer Merriman;

Trafford, Pennsylvania: Robert Lane;

Wirtz: Karson McKee;

Woolwine: Jasmine Taylor.

