Nicole to bring rain and wind

Tropical Storm Nicole has shifted slightly west of an earlier prediction, and by Thursday afternoon latest forecasts indicate the storm will bring rain to the local area, but less wind.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said the center of Nicole was straddling the coast of Florida Big Bend Region threatening the area with storm surge, strong winds and heavy rains.

For Martinsville and Henry County, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg predicts rain to spread into the area overnight on Thursday and then giveaway to a strong cold front that will cross the area on Saturday, ending the precipitation. Dry weather and below normal temperatures will settle in by Sunday and into Monday under high pressure.

Rains are expected to start to edge into the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia and along the foothills Thursday evening and spread northward through the night. Models are now trending west with the center of Nicole and this may mean more rain for some areas on Friday.

A flood watch is in effect for the North Carolina mountains up to Floyd and Patrick counties in Virginia as this area could see 5-6 inches of rain by Friday evening. This could cause some small stream flooding and smaller rivers to flood.

Friday still looks to be the most active weather day for us from Nicole with the greatest threat of a tornado Friday afternoon.

A drying trend should start by late Friday evening from south to north with most places drying out by dawn on Saturday.

Gusty winds should arrive late Thursday night and continue through Friday mainly in the 20-35 mph range.

The latest forecasts on Thursday had high confidence that most areas in our region will see 1-2 inches of rain with 3-6 inches possible along the Blue Ridge.

Expect the rain event to begin after 11 p.m. on Thursday and end by 1 a.m. on Saturday. Winds will arrive on Friday morning and dissipate after midnight.