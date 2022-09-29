No decision yet on Paradise Inn

After discussing the future of Paradise Inn at two meetings this week, Martinsville City Council will hold a third meeting on the matter next month before deciding how to proceed.

On Monday, city council went on a bus tour and then held a somewhat boisterous West End neighborhood meeting at Albert Harris. Those events were followed up with a public hearing regarding the historical Paradise Inn building on Fayette Street at a regular meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting in council chambers began with City Manager Leon Towarnicki giving a 35-minute recap of the neighborhood meeting that lasted one hour longer than the recap.

A public hearing then commenced and Albert Davis of Randolph Street was the only person to speak.

"Back in my day, when I was 20, 21 or 22, it was wide open and now we have one place standing - Paradise Inn," said Davis. "Ya'll have taken everything away from us. All of it is going to the Southside. I've heard they have grants, where's that money going? It's not going on Westside or Eastside.

Davis said that Paradise Inn was the "only historic Black place in town left standing and ya'll want to tear it down."

"Why does money have to be an issue when it comes to an historic place?" Davis asked. "We have rights too; we're supposed to have something that we can look up to."

The Paradise Inn, at 802 W. Fayette Street, has been vacant for many years and the city administration has determined that the building has deteriorated to the point that the cost of restoring it to a useable condition is prohibitive.

During a tour of the property on Monday, council members saw a large hole in the roof, railings and gutters in poor condition, and the building in a general state of substantial disrepair.

Comments during a neighborhood meeting on Monday were mixed considering the building has community historical significance from its prior use as an inn and music venue.

A final public hearing will be held at a regular meeting on Oct. 11 before council is expected to vote on the matter.

City council voted unanimously on Tuesday to have the city administration research historical African-American sites throughout the city to determine possible eligibility by the state for historic markers, suggesting that if the Paradise building is torn down, it could be replaced with a marker acknowledging the site's historical significance.

In other matters, council:

Appointed Crystal Dallas to the Southern Area Agency on Aging Board.