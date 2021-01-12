No home for the holidays, foreign students Patrick Henry Community College find lots of giving

On Aug. 1 he left Brazil to return to PHCC, but he had to quarantine in Mexico for 15 days first. He and a friend rode out their quarantine in Cancun.

It wasn’t the fun beach adventure everyone thinks when they hear Cancun, he said, because that would have been too expensive: He and the friend split “the cheapest” hotel room downtown that they could get.

For the winter break, he said was hoping to go home to spend Christmas with his family, “but because the borders didn’t open, I would have to quarantine again in Mexico. That would be expensive, so I decided to stay here, because otherwise I probably would not be able to come back here,” he said.

“That was the first time that I didn’t celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with my family.”

Missing traditions

He missed the big celebration “with a lot of food and all the family getting together,” he said. The Christmas table in Brazil always has ham, sometimes has turkey and often has chicken, and there’s always rice, he said: “Remembering just now, I want to eat.”

They always have a Christmas tree, but it’s artificial, because the standard type of tree used for Christmas doesn’t grow in Brazil, he said.